Donald Trump, in a Texas rally, says that Joe Biden does not have the best US interests in mind, as his administration is guilty of betrayal on all fronts by not putting American people first.

He added that sending troops to the Ukraine border, not to the US-Texas border, represents a travesty. Instead of securing the United States, he stressed the welfare of a foreign country is more important.

Trump says Joe does not prioritize Americans

The ex-president said Biden is not concerned about America, preparing to send troops to defend a non-NATO member. Hammering the gaffe-ridden US leader for not caring to secure the US border instead, reported the Daily Mail.

He told the audience in Conroe, Texas, that the government is not servicing the nation by its actions which shows it's not American first.

Plans of sending a measly 8,500 troops to support NATO allies against a 100,000 strong Russian force at the Ukraine border are very questionable.

Trump called the decision of the White House the worst and a match for a European war. He called for the government to have more ICE officers take away all the illegal released by Biden since the start of the crisis.

Former President Donald Trump compared the White House mishandled the US foreign policy and the border crisis, not prioritizing the American people first. Republicans were given an idea of giving the current administration a real headache in the midterms coming in November, cited CNN.

Declaring that the GOP will be retaking major seats and restoring America, progressives and the far left have allowed rampant crime, defunding the police, and attempting to allow no IDs when voting.

Next, he added the White House will be next in 2024 but kept mum on who will challenge a current president.

Trump spoke about fake news and the cheating in 2020, and how the president is not mentally fit for the role. Biden never commanded such numbers in a rally and needs a teleprompter with a sprinkling of how massive the crowd was.

One local Texas lawmaker was impressed at the turnout and said it was the biggest crowd ever in the state. Houston last Saturday was the ground center for MAGA.

Trump supporters pay big bucks to see the 45th president

The mega-buck fundraising, which costs about $100,000 a couple, was sold, with Don jr. there at the same time with the American Freedom tour.

It drew many with his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, all there to take potshots at Washington, noted What New 2 Day.

Held at the Montgomery County Fairground in Conroe with cars backed up a mile, the bleachers all filled up that stretched way back until the parking lot.

State senator Dawn Buckingham started the crowd with 'Let's Go Brandon!' as they warmed up.

Gov. Greg Abbott said that the 45th president eclipsed the current one and protected the border.

Trump said that Barack Obama could not do anything when Crimea was invaded, and Biden was his vice president then.

Vladimir Putin will not respect anyone who stumbles going up Air Force One. Hinting that Russia thinks Washington is weak that will never impress the Kremlin.

When Donald Trump got on the stage and said the president did not put the American people first, the party started. MAGA supporters showed the left and progressives not trifle or dare do it.

