The House Republicans outlined their agenda about climate change or clean energy. They said both are important, but it should not sacrifice America's energy independence.

On April 19, House Republicans outlined their priorities on climate change and fewer carbon emissions, advocating the use of green energy resources in the United States without endangering energy independence or employment. Republicans, according to Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), ranking member of the House Select Climate Committee, want to curb global pollution even more and protect the environment, reported the Epoch Times.

Representative Graves was quoted on this statement. In a video summary of the GOP position on climate change and renewable energy, Graves said, "At the heart of this-American innovators, domestic capital, and free markets." "We must use these tools in a way that increases the productivity of American workers while also enhancing our energy and national security."

He stressed that it wouldn't work if the proposals don't consider productivity and improving energy with national security as critical elements in the GOP strategy.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced last Monday that in the coming weeks of 2021, Republicans in the House would sponsor hundreds of bills and policy proposals on energy and the environment to counter the Democrat's versions.

McCarthy added that House Republicans would make bills that will lessen climate change or clean energy, which is cheap, exportable, and innovative. He called that the Democrats want job killers and make power bills more expensive for consumers, with increased taxes and rules that burden Americans. House GOPs want the opposite that is practical solutions for cheaper and cleaner energy.

President Joe Biden's new executive orders on climate change aim to put the U.S. on track to have a carbon-free power system by 2035 and a net-zero economy in 2050. To achieve these objectives, the Biden administration is forcing all related federal departments to implement its climate change agenda, and fossil fuel subsidies are being phased out.

The order directs the National Climate Task Force and gathers leaders from 21 agencies and departments to fight climate change that will involve the entire federal government.

Part of the move is for the Secretary of the Interior to stop authorization to use oil and natural gas sources and prioritized green energy sources instead. Many criticize this move that shuts down the Keystone XL pipeline that destroyed many jobs and energy independence.

As usual, the White House has kept quiet about the competing stand of House GOPS on the issue.

Graves added that the U.S. is the leading nation in less global emissions and energy research and development. Saying that global warming cannot be solved by the U.S. alone, most of the solutions by the Left and Democrats is only an excuse not to answer the real problem.

The Obama-era Paris climate accord was what Trump called unneeded and left the agreement, but Biden rejoined because it was Obama's initiative. Many conservatives don't want to be part of it and ignore China.

House Republicans will push their agenda on climate change or clean energy, as the proposals of the Far Left Democrats will hurt the country.

