Former United States President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that he plans to pardon some Americans who were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot if he were to win the 2024 presidential elections and get a second term as the nation's leader.

The Republican businessman said during a rally in Conroe, Texas, that if he were to win the 2024 elections, he would treat the people from Jan. 6 "fairly." He said that if doing so requires him to give them pardons, that is exactly what he would do, arguing that currently, they were being treated unfairly.

Trump Being "Fair"

Trump's remarks come as the former president and his most loyal supporters attempt to rewrite the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection. They are baselessly claiming that the attack on the Capitol was instigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They also said that roughly 50 pretrial detainees who were being held in connection to the attack were "political prisoners," Politico reported.

The situation comes as the Republican businessman is facing investigations regarding his family business's alleged fraudulent actions. On Saturday, he noted that the United States would experience the "biggest protest we have ever had" if prosecutors did "anything illegal" to target him and his organization.

During his rally, Trump addressed the investigations that were looking into his businesses and political activities. He spoke about local and federal probes, including ones that were investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

"If these radical, vicious racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta, and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt," said Trump to his crowd of loyal supporters, The Hill reported.

Trump Organization

The former president said that New York Attorney General Letitia James was in the middle of a political attack against him and his business. In a court filing last week, James claimed that her office found multiple evidence of Trump's business, the Trump Organization, of using "fraudulent or misleading" valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers, and other property to secure loans and tax benefits.

On the other hand, Trump's mention of Atlanta in his speech referred to an investigation that was being conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The probe aims to determine whether or not Trump and others acted criminally when trying to pressure Georgia officials into overturning President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 elections.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said during an interview on Sunday that he believed Trump's remarks at his Texas rally were "inappropriate." She said that she personally would not have wanted to do anything that would have made something like the Jan. 6 incident likely to happen again in the future. Despite being a member of the GOP, Graham, a senator from South Carolina, suggested that he was not in support of Trump's attempts to incite another protest among the American public for his own gains, Yahoo News reported.



