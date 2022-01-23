Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, isn't bashful about his business prowess or money, but how affluent is he now?

According to Forbes, former President Donald Trump has lost $600 million since leaving office. For the first time in 25 years, he fell $400 million shy of reaching the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest individuals. As of September 2021, Trump's current net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, according to the newspaper.

Donald Trump's net worth after presidency

Trump's net worth, which was estimated to be at $2.33 billion in March by Bloomberg Billionaires Index, fell by almost $700 million in his final year as president, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Trump's fortune sank to $3.1 billion in his first year in office, then dropped to $2.5 billion in 2020. After the rioting on Capitol Hill and his impeachment, he lost another $700 million as a result of various firms refusing to do business with Trump or any of his properties.

The coronavirus and its impact on the businesses in which Trump holds his largest assets were substantially to blame for Trump's total net worth drop in 2020. Office and hotel prices have dropped in recent years. In Washington, D.C., he has properties. According to Forbes, his golf property in Miami, Doral, has lost 80% of its value in a year while his homes in New York and Chicago look to be underwater.

In addition, as a result of the rioting on Capitol Hill, Trump's golf club will no longer be able to host the PGA championship tour in 2022, which will likely result in less marketing possibilities and lower profitability. Shopify shut down Trump's online businesses in the days following the riots, as per Review Journal.

Former President Donald Trump's former attorney general, Letitia James, has been accused of faking his fancy residence in New York in order to substantially exaggerate its worth, it was roughly three times its real size.

During an update on the inquiry into charges the Trump Organization falsely valued several properties to get economic benefits such as larger bank loans, James revealed the specifics surrounding the Trump Tower Triplex. In a statement, James gave an example of how Trump allegedly valued his triplex apartment at $327 million in 2015 and 2016 financial statements, based on claims it was 30,000 square feet in size.

Trump's triplex apartment, on the other hand, was just 10,996 square feet in total. For the first time, Trump's financial statement revealed that the property was just 10,996.39 square feet in size and that it was valued $116.8 million at the time.

Previously, long-time Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg testified to them that the value of Trump's apartment had been exaggerated by "give or take" $200 million, according to James' office. In a 2017 Forbes magazine story headlined "Donald Trump Has Been Lying About The Size Of His Penthouse," James' office claims that Trump himself publicly claimed his triplex unit in Trump Tower was 30,000 square feet or greater.

Former president's Manhattan house measure in dispute

While referencing public data, the story disputes whether the residence was indeed 30,000 square feet. While the Manhattan home is a "large mansion," it is "far smaller than what Trump claims to possess," according to Forbes. Trump's Aberdeenshire golf club in Scotland was also assessed at $435 million in 2014.

Despite only receiving authority to develop less than 1,500 holiday apartments and golf villas, this price was reported to have been based on the premise that Trump had the right to build 2,500 luxury houses on the land. On the plot, the right to construct 2,500 luxury homes.

A similar inflated value has been alleged by the Trump Organization for the 212-acre Westchester County property Seven Springs. The property, which was bought in 1995, was appraised at $80 million in 2004 by the firm. It was appraised at $200 million three years later; and in 2012, it was believed to be worth $291 million.

On the land, a suggested plan to build nine magnificent residences with a profit of $161 million was the major driver of the $291 million price. The estate was valued at $56 million in 2016, according to an independent estimate. After that, Trump moved the Seven Springs to a catch-all category where no asset was detailed in his financial statement to disguise what would have been an 80 percent decline in the properties' value.

While trying to restructure a loan on the property in 2015, Trump is also accused of claiming that the 40 Wall Street skyscraper was worth $735 million. Despite the fact that in November 2014, the Capitol One lender estimated the value of 40 Wall Street to be $257 million, this is not the case.

When James stated that her agency had filed a request in court to enforce Trump's testimony subpoenas, as well as those of his two children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, the facts surfaced.

The decision comes after the Trumps filed a request in January to prevent James' office from interrogating all three of them after they were summoned as part of the civil investigation. Each of the people implicated in the probe was "directly involved in one or more transactions," according to James, according to Newsweek via MSN.

