Global financial crash fears are taking center stage as many investors move to China to avoid a total crash if the US and UK money bubble burst due to speculation.

Reports of the stock market that might be taking more than just a dip due to Joe Biden's mismanagement of the US economy is driving the stock market down. There was a rumored loss of 10 percent of the US stock market in only the first few weeks of assuming office.

US stocks interest rates hike

Reports that stocks of the global superpower have fallen with fears of interest rates that will be higher. It just drove investors from businesses that are expanding fast, though with less profit earned, mentioned in the Express UK.

These rate hikes related to interest caused a negative effect by sending profits crashing down. Another is a deadly downturn that is not attracting enough money to invest in them.

Last Tuesday, according to the FTSE 100 had a 2.6 percent drop, and the FTSE 250 took a higher dip of 3.6 percent due to the conflict on the Ukraine border.

Add this to the higher rates that the Biden administration will impose is a recipe for financial disaster for prospective investors.

Investors turn to China

A devastating loss of £68billion from Britain's 350 leading listed companies was registered in the City of London.

As the west sinks in the morass of Global financial crash fears, which is a different picture in the Far East, China, a close second to the US, is now starting to catch up. It is a big deal since it will push its economy ahead of the west, cited TechAzi.

According to the Hang Seng index of Hong Kong, it has gained over the American benchmark S&P 500, slating a six percent increase from the start of 2022.

It means for China that the central bank gets a cut in the key interest rate for the first time in nearly twenty-four months. There is a significant boost for the Chinese economy while the US and UK are lagging.

An improvement over the shares after Beijing cracked down on regulation during 2021 that affected Chinese companies accidentally.

One of the managers at Waverton, Paris Jordan, explained that China is cutting rates compared to other nations, and is getting more strict in this respect, noted the Telegraph UK.

Jordan added that a tailwind for the stock market would give investors a good buying opportunity to the Chinese sector.

The Guinness Best of China fund manager, Sharukh Malik, remarked the stocks are cheap based on a historical presumption. Malik added that the earnings are valued at an eight percent discount over five years when the index's tech stocks were made available.

Faster growth of 16 percent from 2022 to 2023 is forecasted that be faster than the Asian region or that of Europe and the USA but has a lower value.

Jordan drew attention to the £1.7billion Fidelity China Special Situations as preferred by most DIY investors.

This shows is China will be safer if the Global financial crash fears do happen, while Beijing stays steady with the crash of the UK and US that will affect them greatly.

