Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is upset because people are enraged by his statements regarding Black voters.

The Senate minority leader couldn't tolerate the concept that he'd be able to categorize African-American votes differently at first.

Senator slams "outrageous mischaracterization" of his comment

During the Rev. Martin Luther King's March in Washington in 1963, McConnell also mentioned that he was a civil rights activist. He also claimed to have been present when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965 and helped organize a civil rights march at Kentucky's state capitol.

It's ironic because he's not doing anything similar right now. McConnell went on to explain that he has had African-American speechwriters, schedulers, and office managers throughout the years and that he supports Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron becoming the first Black person in that position, as per Yahoo.

On Friday, McConnell, who has been a vocal opponent of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a significant piece of election legislation that failed to pass in the House of Representatives, reaffirmed that there will be no more unsuccessful efforts to enact it.

Historically, however, Black voter turnout has trailed below that of white voters, especially in the 2020 presidential election. Following legislation passed by some states since the 2020 election that allowed people to vote in unprecedented short-term increments during the pandemic's turbulent first year, many Black voters, as well as members of King's family and other prominent people and organizations, have warned that ballot access could be severely limited.

Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, as well as McConnell and other GOP senators, voted to block Senate Democrats from modifying the filibuster rules that would have allowed them to approve the measure with a simple majority of 51 votes instead of 60, according to USA Today.

Read Also: Donald Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Tensions Wouldn't Have Happened If He's POTUS

McConnell praises the Biden administration

Amid all of this, McConnell said on Tuesday that he was "encouraged" by indications from President Joe Biden's office that he was prepared for the action ahead of any Russian intervention in Ukraine. According to the Pentagon, 8,500 troops would be placed on high alert in the region, and that number is expected to grow. Biden has been accused of being weak in his foreign policy by McConnell, who has repeatedly demanded a more robust reaction.

He claimed he had been in touch with the White House over Ukraine on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine, McConnell accused Biden of delaying to intervene after 100,000 Russian troops remained near the country's northern, eastern, and southern borders.

The vice president also stated that he would consider placing direct penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin. McConnell's tone contrasted with a week ago when the clamor of war became louder. Then he slammed Biden's performance in the news conference, in which he was heavily chastised for suggesting that a limited invasion would only draw a small international response.

Moscow claims that it is not preparing for an attack. In recent weeks, however, Russia has held military maneuvers and pushed soldiers closer to the Ukrainian border. He also went into great detail about how the United States is preparing to send troops to support NATO forces if necessary, with 8,500 troops currently on "heightened alert." Mail Online reported.

Related Article: Voting Rights Bill Fails in Senate After a Day of Debate; Why Failure Is a Setback for Democrats?

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.