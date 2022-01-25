Donald Trump continues to side with Russia amid its ongoing feud with Ukraine.

According to reports, Trump has a strong bond with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that's why he's confident that the ongoing tensions between the two countries wouldn't have happened under his watch.

The ex-POTUS released his cryptic statement seemingly as a chide at Joe Biden's administration and the POTUS's recent claim that Russia would suffer the consequences of their actions if they launched an attack against Ukraine.

But former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman slammed Trump for his comments. He also said that Putin's renewed aggression against Ukraine must have to do with what he saw during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

After all, Trump reportedly incited violence at the time and encouraged his supporters to flock to the US Capitol to take back what's theirs.

"What's happening in Ukraine is the direct result of Trump's attack on democracy. Absent January 6th, Putin would likely not be preparing to launch the largest offensive in Europe since WWII. Putin's sense of American weakness emanates from Trump-incited hyperpolarization. Trump's fondness for Putin infected the far-right media echo chamber," Vindman said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump impeachment revisited

According to Business Insider, Trump was impeached three years ago partly because he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden while freezing $400 million in military aid until he got the answers he was looking for.

Reports confirmed that the military aid was put on hold for approximately 90 minutes following Trump's phone call with Zelensky. During their conversation, Trump also urged the Ukrainian president to launch an inquiry into Biden's son, Hunter, over allegations of corruption.

It also took several months before the military aid was released to Ukraine, and it was only after Trump found out that a whistleblower filed a complaint against him.

Donald Trump makes shocking claims about Russia, Ukraine

Trump also made some shocking claims about Russia and Ukraine in the past.

In 2018, he said that Crimea should belong to Russia simply because the locals there spoke Russian.

A year later, Trump also rationalized Russia's desire to retain Crimea by saying that it had built a military base there. He also said that it is where they do submarine work and dock large and powerful submarines.

Trump also praised Putin repeatedly before, and after he took office at the White House, so the two leaders' history goes a long way back.

Joe Biden's administration dealing with several possible attacks

On the other hand, the Biden administration is siding with Ukraine amid its ongoing tensions with Russia.

According to CNN, Biden decided to put up 8,500 troops on alert to rush to Eastern Europe if Russia attacks Ukraine.

However, this isn't the only possible attack that the United States faces right now. There is also an ongoing tension between Taiwan and China over their disputed territories.

US forces are also at a base in Abu Dhabi, waiting to take action in case of an attack. The country is also placed in danger by association with the vicious war in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

