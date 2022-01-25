Following a recent interview in which the Blur frontman said that she does not compose her own songs, Taylor Swift took to Twitter to slam Damon Albarn for "discrediting her work." Albarn, 53, has previously remarked that the 32-year-old pop star doesn't compose her own songs and relies on co-writers to help her out.

Albarn then apologized, claiming his statement had been taken out of context and used as clickbait after pop music critic Mikael Wood lauded Swift's songwriting ability in a LA Times interview and that 'co-writing is quite different from authoring.'

Damon Albarn apologizes to Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, according to the British artist, are "very unique songwriters." However, Albarn's attempts to create a competition between the two musicians will most likely be futile.

Despite the fact that Eilish and Swift have yet to cooperate, they have been spotted hugging and supporting each other after their separate Grammy Awards performances in 2021. While winning Billboard's woman of the year award in 2019, Eilish praised Swift for taking care of her and breaking barriers as a woman in the music business, according to Mail Online.

Damon Albarn of Blur has apologized to Taylor Swift. "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," Swift said, adding that she's written or co-authored every song she's released since the beginning of her career.

Many of Swift's colleagues, including Aaron Dessner and Nathan Chapman, backed Swift Monday afternoon, tweeting that he "agrees" with the 11-time Grammy winner's statements were reduced to clickbait.

Swift hinted an upcoming album earlier this month when she was elected the first-ever worldwide ambassador for Record Store Day. Her most recent highly praised albums, folklore and evermore, cover issues such as the impact of the pandemic, sorrow, and terrible loss. This year, on April 23, the 15th annual Record Store Day (RSD), which promotes independent record retailers, will take place, as per People.

Who is Damon Albarn?

Damon is a musician from the United Kingdom who has been a member of both the band Blur and the Gorillaz virtual band. Damon said in an interview that the main reason he enrolled in a part-time music study at Goldsmiths College in London was to have access to the student union bar.

After discovering his love for music, however, the singer's fate had a different plan for him. Blur was able to negotiate a record deal with Food Records with the help of other members of the band.

The band has released a number of songs throughout the years; several of which have become successes. Damon chose to go solo and focus on his music after a few years. In the United Kingdom, the singer has gained a lot of acclaim.

After Taylor came forward and criticized Damon for the words he made in a recent interview, social media users were eager to react. It appears that people are taking matters into their own hands, as Damon has not responded to Taylor's statement. Taylor's admirers have also filled the singer's social media comments area. Others, on the other hand, have joined the cancel culture bandwagon, HITC reported.

