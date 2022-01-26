Hundreds of bags of fentanyl were found in the bedroom of a Connecticut youngster who overdosed and died earlier this month, according to investigators, who are looking for the individual who supplied the narcotics.

The bags found in the room matched 60 bags seized at the Sports and Medical Science Academy, a magnet school in Hartford where the unnamed 13-year-old overdosed on Jan. 13, based on the report of the Hartford Police Department; he died on the following Saturday.

100 bags of fentanyl found in teen's room

According to the National Institute on Medicine Abuse, fentanyl is a Schedule II prescription drug that is used to treat individuals who have severe pain following surgery. According to the institution, it has a potency of 50 to 100 times that of morphine.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, such as fentanyl, climbed to 56 percent, from 11.4 per 100,000 in 2019 to 17.8 per 100,000 in 2020.

Two more pupils at the public school were unwell after being exposed to the substance, but both recovered. According to the authorities, there is no indication that the narcotics were brought to the school by anybody other than the 13-year-old, as per ABC News.

As reported by investigators, there is no proof that anybody else brought the roughly 40 little sachets of fentanyl to the school. The narcotics were found hidden in two classrooms and a gym. The case of how the fentanyl was obtained by the youngster is still under investigation.

Federal officials have given Hartford police control of the fentanyl, which they will use to undertake additional testing, including fingerprint and DNA analysis, in the hopes of determining where the narcotics were obtained by the dead kid.

Investigators have identified a person of interest with ties to the boy's home and a "narcotics past." But in a statement released on Tuesday, they did not name the person of interest as a suspect.

Fentanyl overdose killed a 13-year-old boy at school

According to Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, no arrests have been made as of Wednesday. The teen's mother is assisting with the investigation. After the fentanyl was discovered, the school was evacuated and then closed the next day. Two other male pupils reported feeling dizzy after coming into touch with the substance at the same time as the child who overdosed. Two days later, they were treated and discharged from a hospital, New York Post reported.

The teen's mother has been completely forthcoming with the inquiry, according to NBC Connecticut. Furthermore, there is no indication that she was aware that her kid was in possession of the substance prior to the incident. A sample of the fentanyl confiscated at the school was examined by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and found to be 58 percent pure. The narcotics seized in the boy's house had a purity of 60%, according to police.

The DEA will hand over the fentanyl to local police, who will then undertake further testing, including fingerprint and DNA testing, to try to track down the supplier. On the same day, two more kids who had been exposed to the medications were transported to the hospital, but both were able to recuperate and were discharged. It's not known whether or not the now-deceased seventh-grader brought the narcotics to the school in the first place.

Students were placed under a 'code yellow,' which is a shelter in place order, while drug-sniffing dogs were brought into the school following the incident. In two classrooms and the gym, the canines discovered at least 40 packages of fentanyl, according to Mail Online.

