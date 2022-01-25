A juvenile from Detroit was detained in connection with a murder in Oak Park, Michigan, after reportedly returning to the crime scene.

For his alleged participation in the shooting death of Desmount Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Derrion Deandre Walker, 18, of Detroit, faces charges of felony murder, armed robbery, and two counts of felony firearm. Judge Michelle Friedman Appel of the 45th District Court in Oak Park arraigned him. Bond was not granted to Walker.

Officers were sent to the 15000 block of Northgate Boulevard at the Loop Apartments at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, according to a news release supplied to Newsweek by the Oak Park Department of Public Safety investigations section.

Suspect returns to the crime scene during the investigation

On Greenfield Road, not far from Interstate 696, lies the apartment complex. Officers arrived to find a car that had collided with the residential complex. The accident shattered an apartment unit's front glass. In the driver's seat, a male victim with a gunshot wound was found.

After being identified as Dixon, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Dixon had been shot in the 25000 block of Lincoln Terrace and attempted to flee. That's when his car collided with the aforementioned residential building.

According to Taylor, investigators on the scene were able to get information on the shooting suspect. Walker and two others returned to the area around 3 1/2 hours after the incident happened while cops and other employees were still there. Investigators interrogated all three of them, Newsweek reported.

A witness was able to "build suspect information" while police were on the scene. "The suspect and two others showed up at the site" more than three hours after the incident, according to Taylor. During the incident, it is alleged that Walker pulled out a firearm with the intent to rob the victim and fired it at Dixon, hitting him.

Investigators interrogated all three of them before arresting Walker. Police said the other two persons were freed pending further investigation.

Dixon died from the gunshot wound he received not from the collision. A ground-floor window of an unoccupied flat was broken out when Dixon's Cadillac crashed.

There were no further injuries. Walker's next court date was still pending, according to the Oak Park 45th District Court late Monday afternoon, as per Tribune.

Read Also: Brian Laundrie's Bombshell Journal Confesses Killing Girlfriend Gabby Petito Before His Death, FBI Ends Investigation

Woman shot in Detroit while driving

On the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, a motorist contacted police early Monday morning to report that someone had shot her. She was traveling on the southbound side of the motorway at Joy Road shortly after midnight when someone shot at her, according to authorities. Bullet holes were discovered at the back of her car by Michigan State Police officers.

The situation is being investigated by the police. The reported circumstances were not made public. Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to call the police at 734-287-5000. The suspect car was described as an older model gold Chevrolet Malibu, according to Fox2.

Related Article: 8-Year-Old Chicago Girl Shot in Head During Gang Battle; Residents Raise $55,00 For the Bereaved Family

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.