Authorities say a 13-year-old kid became unconscious at his Connecticut school last week after coming into touch with Fentanyl. The seventh-grader was one of three teenagers admitted to a hospital on Thursday after getting into contact with the lethal medication at the Sport and Medical Sciences Complex.

After the youngster slumped inside the magnet school's gymnasium just before 11 am, the magnet school's about 600 students were advised to take cover. Fentanyl was then discovered in suspected drugs located near the scene.

13-year-old boy dies after overdosing from Fentanyl

A drug-sniffing dog raid yielded roughly 40 packets of the synthetic opioid that the youngster, who was dangerously ill, is thought to have taken to the school. According to Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, the other two youths who complained of feeling dizzy were released from the hospital after likely having limited interaction with the substance.

The narcotics were discovered in two classrooms and the gym, police said, in packets similar to those sold on the street with identifying insignia. When kids left the school, they were told to walk through bleach and OxiClean, which dissolve and neutralize Fentanyl, in case their feet had gotten contaminated by the narcotic unintentionally, according to Boisvert, according to Huff Post.

Two additional kids who were exposed to the medicines the same day were sent to the hospital, but both recovered and were discharged. Investigators are still attempting to determine if the students consumed the Fentanyl.

Students were placed under a 'code yellow,' which is a shelter-in-place order, following the incident on Thursday. Police discovered at least 40 sachets of Fentanyl in two classrooms, and the gym by drug-detecting dogs, which the mayor believes were brought to the school by a student. There have been no arrests.

Before being permitted to leave the school, students and instructors "had to go through a mix of bleach and OxiClean that dissolves and neutralizes the fentanyl," according to authorities. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement published over the weekend that the city "grieves for this boy lost, for his loved ones, classmates, instructors, and the whole community at his school."

Following the announcement of the teen's death on Sunday, further requests were made to supply school nurses' offices with naloxone, also known as Narcan, a nasal spray form of the injectable medicine used to treat overdoses.

Read Also: Do Parents Have the Power to Prevent Their Kids from Indulging in Drugs and Alcohol?

Connecticut handed decision to school districts on overdose-reversal

Josh Michtom, a member of the Hartford Municipal Council, said he intends to propose making the overdose-reversing medication available in city schools and other public facilities. Some states, like New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland, mandate that naloxone be kept on hand in all public and private schools. Individual school districts in Connecticut have the authority to make this decision, according to Daily Mail.

Students and professors had to get their shoes decontaminated because they contained trace quantities of the suspected narcotic. Before being permitted to leave the facility, everyone had to pass through a mix of bleach and OxiClean that dissolves and neutralizes the Fentanyl, according to Police Chief Jason Thody.

Anyone who comes into touch with Fentanyl may be at risk. It may be ingested or absorbed via the skin, and even a quarter of a milligram can be fatal. The academy is a magnet middle and high school "with a concentration on athletics and medical sciences," according to its website.

In a letter to parents, Principal Alison Giuliano said that the school would be closed on Friday for a thorough cleaning of the campus, which would take several days. On Monday, a school holiday, parents should receive information on when classes will resume. She stated that support resources are accessible to kids who require them, CNN reported.

Related Article: Australian Man Pleads Guilty to Cold Crime of an American in 1988 Whose Death Was Mistakenly Dismissed

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.