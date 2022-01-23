The "6475" letter, which refers to the third wave of stimulus payments, will begin to be mailed, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Around 36 million families are expected to get the letter, which will help them figure out whether or not they may claim a recovery refund credit for their tax returns for the year 2021.

In late January, beneficiaries will get Letter 6475, which will tell them of the value of the previous fiscal year's stimulus cheques. The letter from the IRS is important since it will come in handy when you start filling out your federal tax return for the year 2020.

Letter 6475 only applies to the third cycle of stimulus payments, which began in March 2021 and will terminate in December 2021, according to the IRS. Your 2021 tax return is due on April 18, but you might get a refund if you file your taxes early enough. Last year, the average tax refund was more than $2,800.

The IRS anticipates the majority of taxpayers to get a refund within 21 days of filing an electronic return, assuming they qualify, with the advice to avoid filing a paper return if at all feasible. Please keep in mind that the IRS is not allowed to provide a tax refund, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit, until the middle of February; but you can still file your tax return as early as January 24th.

It may take longer than the customary 21 days to get a refund if your tax return requires special attention from an IRS employee. If this happens to you, the IRS may be able to resolve the issue and then provide you with an explanation, as per Digital Market News.

Fix your tax return this year

The Internal Revenue Service should send two letters to taxpayers in the next week or so, if they haven't already received them, as soon as possible. To guarantee the accuracy of your tax return, make sure you read through the first letter.

With "2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments" towards the top and "Letter 6419" on the bottom right-hand side of the page, the IRS began mailing them out in late December 2021 and continued into January.

If you've received advance CTC payments, you'll need to declare them on your tax return, according to the letter. Using the CTC Update Portal, you may verify the amount. Individuals will be able to use the second letter to see if they are qualified for the Recovery Rebate Credit if they haven't received their stimulus funds in a timely manner.

The letter is expected to arrive in late January 2022. It will mention "Your Third Economic Impact Payment" towards the top and "Letter 6475" on the bottom right hand side of the page to anyone who got a third payment in late January 2021.

You'll need to submit a tax return in 2021 if you're eligible for RRC to collect your leftover stimulus funds. By logging into your IRS online account, you may see the amounts of your Economic Impact Payments, as per Fox8.

Is there a fourth stimulus check coming?

Passing a fourth stimulus package is unlikely, according to a widespread census. Only a disaster like March 2020 could generate the type of political consensus that would allow the government to continue to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on pandemic relief.

It's also not loss on policymakers that the last batch of checks came on the heels of the greatest rate of inflation in 40 years - and additional discretionary money might increase the heat even more, Go Banking Rates via Yahoo reported.

