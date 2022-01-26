A 61-year-old gorilla named Ozzie from the Zoo Atlanta has died, but the cause of his untimely demise remains unknown.

According to reports, Ozzie tested positive for COVID-19 last year, but he survived the ordeal. Just 24 hours before his passing, his caretakers noticed that his face was swollen and that he also refused to eat or drink. This resulted in Ozzie suddenly becoming weak.

Park CEO releases statement following Ozzie's death

It's still unclear if these symptoms had to do with his death because a necropsy is still being conducted by the University of George's veterinary college.

"This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend. Ozzie's life's contributions are indelible, in the generations of individuals he leaves behind in the gorilla population and in the world's body of knowledge in the care of his species," park CEO Raymond King said via NBC News.

Ozzie is the third oldest gorilla in the world

Reports revealed that Ozzie weighed 350 pounds. He arrived at the zoo in 1988, and he fathered 12 gorillas throughout his lifetime. Those that knew him best described him as a wonderful father. They also said that he disliked loud music but loved oranges and cabbage.

Ozzie also happened to be the oldest male gorilla in the world. But he was only the third oldest living gorilla before he died. The oldest living gorilla is Fatou that just turned 64 at the Berlin Zoo last year. The second oldest gorilla is Helen from the Louiseville Zoo that just turned 63 on Jan. 1.

Ozzie's habitat-mate was euthanized

According to CNN, Ozzie's death came in the heels of his habitat-mate Choomba's death by euthanasia due to a health decline. Choomba was 59, and she and Ozzie lived together in the same habitat area for 15 years.

Ozzie and Chooma were the last surviving members of the original cohort of western lowland gorillas that arrived at the zoo when it was upgraded following the installation of the Ford African Rain Forest.

The two gorillas did not mate, but they contributed to multiple generations to Zoo Atlanta, as well as the zoological parks in the United States and Canada.

Ozzie is survived by his daughter, Kuchi; sons, Kekla, Stadi, and Charlie; granddaughter Lulu; great-granddaughter Andi, and great-grandson Floyd. They all reside at the Zoo Atlanta.

Ozzie's species are critically endangered

According to USA Today, Ozzie also made headlines in 2009 after he became the first gorilla in the world to participate in a voluntary blood pressure reading.

Ozzie also happened to be a western lowland gorilla, which is a species that is critically endangered. They have been targeted for poaching, habitat loss, and more.

Prior to his death, he also suffered from arthritis, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there are plans to vaccinate the rest of the gorilla population. And several other animal groups have already been vaccinated.

