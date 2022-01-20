A Georgia pastor and his wife could face multiple charges for allegedly keeping eight mentally or physically disabled individuals inside their basement.

According to reports, Curtis Bankston and his wife were arrested after officials responded to a call for help after one of the residents inside the property suffered a seizure.

When they arrived at Bankston's home, they noticed that the door to the basement was locked, so they decided to go in through the window. There, they saw eight people being held in the pastor's home against their will.

The Griffin Police Department later confirmed that Bankston and his wife used their home as an unlicensed group home. They have also been using the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance.

Bankston and his wife have not only been mistreating the eight individuals that were rescued from their basement. Reports also revealed that they control their victims' finances, medications, and public benefits.

Griffin Police Department releases statement

Following their arrest, the eight victims were transported to temporary care facilities to be taken care of.

"It is both frightening and disgusting to see the degree to which these individuals have been taken advantage of by people who were in a position of trust. The City of Griffin, along with DHS, will continue to use any resources available to ensure this does not happen again," the Griffin Police Department said via News 4 Jax.

According to The Independent, Bankston and his wife have been leasing their house for fourteen months. And they are just using their basement as a personal care home for the individuals.

Georgia pastor could face multiple charges

However, these people were imprisoned against their will. And their lives were also put at risk because there was no exit out of the residence in case of an emergency.

According to Macon, independent investigations have also been conducted by the Division of Aging Services and the Department of Human Services. Bankston was later charged with false imprisonment.

Georgia woman killed while driving her car

Elsewhere, Georgia police are also gathering information on the person responsible for shooting and killing a 71-year-old woman while driving her private vehicle.

Barbara Luke was shot at least once on Sunday on Delray Drive. The shooting caused her car to crash into a tree.

Following the incident, authorities attempted to do chest compressions on the patient, but Luke died on the scene.

Columbus police chief Freddie Blackmom confirmed there were previous reports of gunfire in the area where Luke was shot and killed. However, they still do not know if this is connected to the victim's shooting, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One neighbor shared audio of the gunshots recorded on her Ring camera. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the audio recording, but how many hit Luke is still unclear.

Investigations into the woman's death are still ongoing, and Columbus Police is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward immediately.

