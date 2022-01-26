After police opened an investigation into the Partygate affair yesterday, Ten Downing Street is now a crime scene.

After Whitehall investigator Sue Gray presented a dossier of rule-breaking claims to the Met, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be interviewed by the police over alcoholic parties during the lockdown. After the Met Police opened their inquiry of drunken lockdown bashes at No10, the Prime Minister swore he had not breached the law.

Police party investigation puts more pressure on the Prime Minister

The startling statement by Dame Cressida Dick threw the independent inquiry by top civil servant Sue Gray into confusion. Gray's report, which is expected today, is said to include images of the PM sipping wine with aides as part of the charges of rule breaking.

After obtaining a portion of Ms. Gray's Cabinet Office report, the Met launched an inquiry. Boris Johnson now faces weeks of embarrassment and the possibility of being the first sitting Prime Minister to be interrogated by the police in 16 years. Even his closest allies recognize that if cops discover that he broke his own COVID-19 regulations, he will be doomed.

His plan to use Ms. Gray's findings to re-establish his leadership and confront Tory's dissidents was shattered. Last night, officials and attorneys debated whether the complete findings of the Gray investigation should be released without jeopardizing the police investigation.

The Prime Minister is likely to deliver a groveling Commons apology immediately after releasing a version of the bill today. While speaking to the police and crime committee of the London Assembly, Dame Cressida made a startling intervention, as per The Sun.

In order to "rescue his career," according to a political observer, Boris Johnson must radically reinvent himself, abandoning the image that worked for him before the epidemic and scandals rocked Downing Street. Every day, the Prime Minister is confronted with new scandals surrounding his leadership, with calls for his resignation becoming louder and louder.

The director of the Orthodox Conservatives Group, Joseph Robertson, detailed how Johnson's previous policies are now failing him in his hour of need. He noted that the Prime Minister has a strong public image, a consistent stream of media attention, and a strong image as a symbol of Britishness in the past.

Johnson has to re-evaluate why his previous techniques aren't working to re-enter disaffected supporters, according to Robertson, in light of the scandals and regular leaks from Downing Street. The Prime Minister's only genuine hope of political survival, he continued, is to take a step back from that strategy and be honest about the reality.

Johnson would have to acknowledge the mistakes and failures that have occurred in the previous two years and enlist the help of experts who are focused on the most pressing concerns facing the country, he added, as per Express.

Tory MP claims Boris Johnson was just suprised with cake on his birthday

Conor Burns didn't inspire faith in the prime minister's tactical expertise when he claimed he was "ambushed with a cake" when he was taken by surprise by the baked birthday treat, and then apparently unable to flee it when he was accused of breaking severe lockdown restrictions. According to him, it was not a "premeditated party" because up to 30 people, including the designer refurbishing Boris Johnson's flat, gathered inside and sang Happy Birthday. The majority of individuals would not describe the gathering as a party.

However, many others today posted their own experiences on social media, claiming that their own - or their children's - birthdays were nothing like regular celebrations. In place of being allowed to invite their pals over, several parents shared photographs of their children serving cake to a room full of teddy bears. To avoid breaking the regulations by going to the toilet inside a friend's or relative's house, some recalled needing to go to the toilet in a bush or a bucket, according to Metro.

