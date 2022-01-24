British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a string of issues amid reports that some of his party members want him to resign from his post.

Just recently, Johnson is being asked to explain why his attendance at some gatherings at Downing Street while the rest of the United Kingdom was on lockdown.

The British prime minister's ever-changing response to the allegations is not also sitting well with his critics. After all, he previously said that he didn't attend a party at Downing Street. But when his videos emerged at the gathering, he said that he didn't know that it was a party.

Metropolitan Police testified against Boris Johnson

According to Daily Mail, police officers from the Metropolitan Police's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command who guarded Downing Street when the parties were held already gave their testimonies to Sue Gray, the second permanent secretary at the Department for Leveling Up, Housing, and Communities.

A source said officers were not compelled to speak to Ms. Gray, but they were willing to give their testimonies.

But Johnson's ally said that the prime minister is standing by his explanation regarding the parties. Johnson reportedly believes that he didn't break any rules.

Boris Johnson's approval ratings dropped

Following the incident, Johnson's approval ratings dropped considerably. And there are also claims that his Conservative Party is becoming a liability. At least two-thirds of voters also want him to resign.

Johnson was also slammed for attending another party the night before Prince Philip's funeral. He was forced to apologize to the queen, who mourned her husband's death alone at Windsor Castle because of the strict lockdown at the time.

The prime minister's former senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said that he doesn't have a problem swearing under oath about Johnson's attendance at the parties. Cummings also claimed that he personally warned his former boss, but Johnson denied ever getting a warning from anyone.

Boris Johnson accused of bullying, blackmailing lawmakers

Other than Johnson's controversial parties, the British PM is also accused of bullying and blackmailing lawmakers who refuse to support him.

Conservative MP William Wragg said that a number of parliament members had faced intimidation and pressure from the government because they refused to support Johnson.

However, the prime minister denied the claims saying that there's no evidence to support the accusations.

According to CNN, the Conservative Party rules state that if MPs want to get rid of their leader, they need to submit a confidential letter airing their grievances to the chair of the 1922 Committee. The letters are then kept secret from the public.

According to the BBC, there is also an ongoing investigation into the claims made by Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani, who claimed that one of the reasons why she was fired from her job two years ago was because she's a Muslim.

However, Conservative Chief Mark Spencer denied the claims. Still, Johnson ordered a Cabinet Office inquiry into Ms. Ghani's claims. But this could reportedly affect his future as prime minister because not everyone approved of his decision to get involved.

