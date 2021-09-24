After the AUKUS deal was announced, Putin revealed plans to organize Asian NATO in its wake. Russia, like China, feels threaten because the brokered by Joe Biden has opened the flood gates of a new arms race in the Indo-Pacific.

Other pundits say that Putin is reacting because the sub deal with the US, Australia, and the UK will block Russia's power projection in the Indo-Pacific.

Observers are aware that Joe Biden's disastrous pull out of troops in Afghanistan has prompted him to focus on the South China Sea and the East China Sea, other areas where China is active. In fact, US Vice President Kamala Harris made the rounds talking to Asian allies.

Russia's plans amid AUKUS deal

The AUKUS deal, which roped in Australia and the UK, will transfer US technology to build nuclear subs and send them to the Indo-Pacific, reported the Express UK.

According to Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, the prototype underwater force will join the new Asian NATO that will blunt the Tripartite submarine deal.

Officials of the Kremlin did not mince words that the sub deal is aimed at Russia and China, which won't be taken lightly. There would be consequences for Joe Biden's focus on Asia, even with an alliance with the deal's members.

Putin reveals plans to organize Asian NATO after the AUKUS deal just made the Indo-Pacific more dangerous. Instead of having a foreign policy that lessens conflict, this move heightens differences instead.

Patrushev slammed the US deal had destroyed the fragile situation that Russia and China kept from escalating, but one strike from Washington has made the Indo-Pacific an explosive powder keg than it is.

Biden administration has opened a nuclear arms race

One direct effect of arming the UK and Australia with nuke submarines is that Washington ignored the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NTP), which aims for nuclear arms must be kept to a minimum. The AUKUS will add more nuclear-armed nations, which will be more difficult in the future, cited India Atoz.

With more nuclear arms, the goal of the NTP to lessen the proliferation of nukes has been made harder by the US-sponsored deal.

Vladimir Putin has slammed the tripartite nation submarine deal as terrible, but sees it as a chance to sell Russian nuclear submarines to other affiliated countries. Press releases have highlughted new submarines that are on par with the US, noted the Stuff.

Biden's deal with the UK and Australia is not an exclusive right so Russia can do the same thing.

Russia has nuclear sub-technology top secret and exclusive, far better than China has by several years ahead. India is the only country to be allowed to use Russian-made nuclear attack subs since 1987, but it took some negotiation for that to happen. No direct technology transfer was part of the deal.

Moscow mentioned that they could offer nuke submarines to buyers willing to pay for it; some buyers would be Vietnam and Algeria as probable buyers. Putin reveals plans to organize Asian NATO with eyes on strategic partners as the first clients, and this is a miscalculation that the AUKUS will not lessen nukes as the NTP dictates.

