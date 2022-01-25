Aaron Rodgers recently responded to Joe Biden's remarks during his visit to Kentucky last month.

At the time, Biden was in Kentucky following a tornado that killed several residents when he saw a local wearing a Green Bay Packers shirt. The POTUS jokingly told the sports fan to tell Rodgers that he needs to get vaccinated.

Rodgers' vaccine stance has become very controversial, especially in recent months. After all, he was previously accused of lying about his vaccination status and was forced to reveal the truth after he contracted the virus last year.

After Biden commented about Rodgers' vaccination status last month, the quarterback opted to stay silent. But during an interview last week, he finally reacted to the president's remarks.

Rodgers doesn't want Biden to say 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

Rodgers was especially upset with the fact that Biden continues to refer to what's happening in the world as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." He also said that using this phrase won't help the conversation or encourage others to get inoculated.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes. But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which - how do you even trust them?" Rodgers said via People.

Rodgers added that 75 percent of Covid deaths have at least four comorbidities. He referenced a study conducted by the CDC of 1.2 million fully vaccinated individuals conducted between December 2020 and October 2021.

The study shows that 36 people suffered COVID-19-related deaths, and 28 of them had at least four comorbidities.

Jen Psaki explains Biden's pandemic of the unvaccinated claims

Earlier this month, Jen Psaki was also forced to explain Biden's phrase "pandemic of the unvaccinated" after Peter Doocy asked her why the POTUS continues to say this even when vaccinated individuals still get COVID-19.

Psaki explained that the side effects for unvaccinated individuals are much more serious than the side effects that vaccinated people experience.

Psaki and Doocy both tested positive for COVID-19, but the former said she only experienced mild symptoms since she's also boosted.

Aaron Rodgers might not be named as MVP

Earlier this month, Rodgers also made headlines for saying that his COVID-19 vaccination status would impact his MVP chances.

According to Sports Illustrated, the quarterback seemingly implied that voters wouldn't choose him as their MVP because he's not vaccinated.

In November, Rodgers said that he was allergic to some of the ingredients found in the vaccine.

He also lashed out at the NFL and NFLPA's COVID-19 guidelines, saying that some of their rules aren't based on science. Instead, they are based on shaming people.

Also, in November, Rodgers said that he's taking full responsibility for the misleading comments that he made previously. He also decried cancel culture and said that he was in the crosshairs of the woke mob, according to NFL.com.

