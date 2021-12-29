Aaron Rodgers recently aired his frustrations at the NFL due to their strict rules for unvaccinated athletes.

During his interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said that he doesn't understand why a two-class system at the NFL still exists.

"What I don't understand, though, it makes no sense to me to continue to spread this narrative that nonvaccinated players are more dangerous or these superspreaders, which hasn't been proven to be true. I don't understand this two-class system that exists in our league," he said via USA Today.

Rodgers went on to say that only a few athletes are still unvaccinated, but there's no need to punish or isolate those that refuse to get inoculated.

Aaron Rodgers accused of lying about his vaccination status

Weeks ago, Rodgers was criticized for lying about his vaccination status. He didn't initially want to disclose if he's vaccinated or not, but when a reporter asked him point-blank, he said that he was.

He later revealed that he had not been vaccinated because he was allergic to some of the ingredients found in the vaccines.

Rodgers also tested positive for COVID-19 last month, so he believes he doesn't need to test for the virus within the 90 days. However, all those that will show COVID-19 symptoms need to be tested.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback also said that he wants a healthy discussion regarding the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and the pros of not getting inoculated.

He added that he doesn't understand why there can't be a healthy discourse and why individuals can't question the science behind the vaccines. Rodgers said that if science cannot be questioned, it becomes propaganda.

Green Bay Packers quarterback compares COVID-19 with flu

Not surprisingly, Rodgers also likened COVID-19 to the flu. He said that several players had flu during an outbreak two years ago. However, all studies and proofs confirm that the two are very different.

Toward the end of his interview, Rodgers also slammed those criticizing him on Twitter for not getting vaccinated. He said that most of his critics do not follow social media so that he couldn't give them the time of day.

Rodgers also claimed that he knows some of his COVID-related theories are supported by some NFL teams. However, they are just choosing to stay silent, according to the New York Post.

Aaron Rodgers insists Ivermectin worked

Shailene Woodley's partner also discussed his decision to take Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. He said that he consulted with his doctors, and they approved the medicine even though the FDA confirmed that it could be dangerous to humans.

Last month, Rodgers shocked the world with his revelation of taking the medication. The CDC has been warning individuals against the use of Ivermectin because it can cause serious side effects like nausea, vomiting, seizures, coma, and death, according to CBS News.

But during Tuesday's interview, Rodgers said that the medication helped him get better quickly after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers said that if some people do not agree with his treatment choice, he's open to hearing what they can recommend.

