United States President Joe Biden blurted out harsh words and cursed a Fox News reporter in an under-the-breath expletive on Monday after being asked whether or not the issue of inflation would be a liability in the midterm elections.

The Democrat's remarks were aimed at Peter Doocy, the White House correspondent for Fox News, and were amplified by a live microphone onto television and laptop screens around the world. The exchange between the two occurred as reporters were being ushered away from a brief appearance by Biden in the East Room.

Biden's Curse Words

Doocy posed a question for President Biden, asking whether the Democrat believed that inflation would become a political liability in the upcoming midterm elections. It appeared that the president's patience was low while his mic's volume was set on high. The Democrat sarcastically answered that inflation was a great asset and continued to curse the reporter for asking about the issue.

The Fox News reporter is a well-known needler of Biden although the U.S. president frequently appears more amused than angered by their attacks. However, they sometimes have controversial exchanges that have recently become frequent among Biden's public appearances, the New York Times reported.

Biden's words, which were heard when he called Doocy a "stupid son of a bi***" is the second time in a week that the Democratic president criticized a question asked by a Fox News reporter. The first was at the conclusion of a White House press conference held on Thursday where Jacqui Heinrich asked the president about the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

The Fox News correspondent asked why Biden was only waiting for his Russian counterpart to make the first move. While the reporters were being led from the room, the U.S. president called the question stupid, Yahoo News reported.

Question About Inflation

Immediately after President Biden made the comment, Doocy stood outside of the White House and joined Fox News' panel show "The Five." During which, the reporter gave his side of the story.

The reporter said that as the event was drawing to a close, various members of the media pool began shouting questions at the U.S. president. Biden had previously said that he would not be taking any off-topic questions during the event.

Doocy said that the question he asked was something that was not listed on his two pages of questions related to crime. He shouted his question regarding inflation and the midterms and received Biden's remarks, which the reporter did not immediately hear at the time.

Later on, someone approached Doocy and told him what President Biden said after he asked him the question. However, the Fox News reporter said that he and host Jesse Watters just laughed off the incident.

During a discussion after the president's remarks, Watters joked to Doocy that he really was a "stupid SOB." In response, Doocy acknowledged the remark and said that no one has yet to fact check President Biden and said that his statement was incorrect, the Washington Post reported.



