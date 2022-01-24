Donald Trump recently showed he is worried about his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his sons, Donny Jr. and Eric, who may have ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Last week, the House select committee investigating the insurrection sent Ivanka a letter asking for her cooperation in their investigation. The letter also revealed that lawmakers want to discuss Ivanka's conversations before, during, and after the riot.

Previous reports confirmed that Ivanka urged her dad to end the siege twice. This proves that Trump's family and allies all knew that he had something to do with the Capitol riot.

Donald Trump defends Ivanka Trump

But after hearing about the committee's letter to Ivanka, Trump lashed out at them, saying that they are attacking his children.

"It's a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair. It's a disgrace, what's going on. They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don't care. They'll go after children," Trump said via the Huffington Post.

However, the publication criticized the ex-POTUS for using the term children when referring to his adult kids.

Mary Trump thinks uncle will throw his kids under the bus

Elsewhere, Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is convinced that it's only a matter of time before the ex-president turns his back on his children.

Mary said that Trump would stop protecting his kids if it no longer benefits him. She also said that the former president isn't saying that Ivanka is his daughter to protect her but to protect himself.

Trump's niece also has some advice for her cousin, Ivanka. She said that the 40-year-old should come down to the right side of things, or she could stay as her dad's ally and see the repercussions this may bring her.

"Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it's in his best interest to do so. If he believes it'll help play out the clock, if he believes that it will help him avoid accountability, that's all he cares about," she said via Yahoo! News.

Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump's favorite child

According to previous reports, Trump has a unique relationship with all his children. But there's no denying the fact that Ivanka is his favorite child.

During a previous interview with Barbara Walters, all three of Trump's adult children admitted that Ivanka is their dad's favorite child.

When asked what she wants her dad to change, Ivanka said that she hopes her dad will eat slowly and healthily, according to Just Jared.

According to People, Trump and Ivanka share a special bond because they are very similar.

A source said that the ex-POTUS also liked the fact that Ivanka is very pretty and that she looked good in his arm. The former president also thinks that Ivanka is his crown jewel or a prized possession, and he's very proud of her.

While working at the Trump Organization, Ivanka also managed to outshine her brothers, leaving their dad even more impressed with her.

