International singing sensation Adele talked directly to her disappointed fans via FaceTime to apologize for the abrupt postponement of her Las Vegas residency concert.

On Friday, the 33-year old music sensation emotionally said sorry to would-be concertgoers on the casino floor, offering them free merchandise, drink tickets, as well as a free meet-and-greet session on the new dates of her concert.

Adele's management team handed some of the fans smartphones so that they could FaceTime with the singer individually or in groups.

Adele's Concert Another Victim of COVID-19

Adele said sorry to her upset fans and explained that their team have tried "absolutely everything" to make a great show happen. She cited "delivery delays" and COVID-19 as the culprits of the concert postponement, as many members of her crew and team were infected, per Variety.

"I'm gutted -- I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she said.

The English singer-songwriter further expressed her embarrassment to fans, especially to those who have traveled from a long distance. "I'm really, really sorry."

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

Based on the video report, the fans, who already have the tickets to the show, seemed to appreciate the singer's gesture. Per Buzzfeed News, one of them, who traveled all the way from Mexico, posted an Instagram story of him forgiving Adele for all the positive impact on him brought by the singer's "30" album, which includes the successful single "Easy On Me".

Show Collapse Due to Last Minute Demands?

However, some reports pointed out that Adele and her team are not guiltless in the sudden pulling out of the shows within 24 hours' notice, as per Daily Mail.

Sources in Las Vegas claimed that her team was a "total nightmare" during preparations for her three-month residency. And they said there is now "friction" between the 33-year-old and her management team, which is "adding to the stress level."

Moreover, Adele and her crew were alleged to have insisted on replacing the venue's state-of-the-art sound equipment with their own, as well as having a new video system installed.

According to Las Vegas-based journalist Scott Roeben, who broke the story of her residency, Adele and her team refused to use the existing sound equipment in The Colosseum, which was utilized by artists who are known meticulous like Celine Dion, Madonna and Mariah Carey

"The theatre has a massive video screen, very high tech, but Adele's team insisted upon an entirely new system: a larger screen, essentially built a few inches in front of the existing screen," said Roeben.

The journalist, who writes for the website casino.org, further remarked that the demands of Adele's team could shoot up production expenses. He called it "a recipe for disaster" considering the current situation when delivery and supply management are heavily affected by the pandemic.

Some reports further claimed that the Caesars Palace was already 100 percent ready for Adele's show. "So there are other forces at work here," Roeben said. "Unfortunately, it sounds like one of those factors is a diva."

The multi-awarded Adele has a reputation for being a perfectionist who has previously canceled live concerts.

