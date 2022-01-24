The United Arab Emirates on Monday had successfully blocked another missile attack by the Iran-backed Houthis that aimed at the region's tourism and commercial hub, following the drone attacks on the Gulf State last week.

The defense ministry of the UAE reported that it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles, which remnants fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi. There were reported casualties in the incident as the ministry imposes protective measures against strikes by the rebel group from Yemen, per Reuters.

The Houthis have attacked Saudi Arabia with cross-border missile and drone attacks on several occasions, and on January 17, they launched an unprecedented attack on the United Arab Emirates.

The Houthi claimed that they fired Zulfiqar ballistic missiles at al-Dhafra airbase in Abu Dhabi, used by the United States military, along with other "sensitive" target areas. He added that the rebels launched drones to attack Dubai.

General Yahya Sarea, the military spokesman for the Houthi rebels, told foreign investors in the UAE to leave the country for "it has become unsafe." Sarea added that he prepared his group to face escalation.

Read Also: At Least 70 People Dead, More Than 100 Injured After Saudi-Led Airstrikes at Yemen Prison Amid 7-Year War

Conflict Continues To Escalate

The UAE is a member of a Saudi-led military coalition that has backed Yemen's government in its seven-year conflict against the Houthis. According to the United Nations, the war has slain tens of thousands, dislocated millions, and spawned the world's greatest humanitarian crisis.

The coalition had previously stated that it was deploying drones to pursue aggressive action by Houthi rebels while taking precautions to protect civilians in compliance with international humanitarian law, per Al Jazeera.

On Friday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led an airstrike at Yemen, the region's poorest country, that killed and wounded more than 100 detainees in prison run by the Houthi rebels. The attack was aimed at disabling the group's capabilities, per the NPR report.

The airstrike came after the Houthis attack on an oil facility in Abu Dhabi that killed three persons and sparked a fire near the international airport in the capital.

According to James Swanston of Capital Economics, if the rebels' attacks continue, the UAE tourism industry will suffer, and the Gulf country's GDP growth may see a decline.

Saudi Arabia Attacked After Leading An Airstrike At Yemen

Meanwhile, the state media of Saudi Arabia reported on Sunday that a Houthi ballistic missile crashed in the southern part of the kingdom, which resulted in two injuries. The wounded individuals were identified as Bangladeshi and Sudanese. The missile also damaged shops and vehicles in an industrial area.

The coalition said in a statement that they were able to intercept and destroy a separate missile over Dhahram al-Janub.

In a televised statement, Sarea said that the Houthis targeted the Dhafra airbase in Abu Dhabi and vital areas in Dubai. He also claimed that the attack "achieved its objectives with high accuracy."

"We are ready to expand the operation during the next phase and confront escalation with escalation," Sarea warned.

However, UAE authorities issued no report regarding an attack on Dubai.

In a rare security advisory, the US Embassy in UAE on Monday urged its citizens to "maintain a high level of security awareness," with instructions on coping with a missile attack situation.

Related Article: Possible Drone Attack in Abu Dhabi Kills 3; Iran-Backed Rebel Group Houthis Claims Responsibility

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.