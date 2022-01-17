Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a suspected drone attack on a major oil facility in Abu Dhabi that killed three people and a separate fire broke out at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday.

United Arab Emirates Police reported that two Indian nationals and one Pakistani were the casualties of the attack. However, the officers did not disclose the identity of the wounded victim that sustained moderate injuries from the incident at the oil facility of an energy company run by Abu Dhabi's government, according to ABC News.

Preliminary investigations showed there were small drone-like flying objects that crashed into the areas that possibly caused the fire and explosion. Authorities reported no major damage from the incident.

Yemen's rebel group Houthi, claimed responsibility for the attack at UAE. But the Iranian-backed rebels did not elaborate.

The incident occurs as the Houthis recently seized an Emirati-flagged vessel, amid the years-long conflict in Yemen continues.

Possible Houthis Retaliation

UAE has already pulled out most of its forces from the war troubling the poorest country in the Arab world. However, UAE remains active in supporting local militias fighting the Yemeni rebel organization.

For almost seven years, UAE has been involved in the war in Yemen as a key component of the coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The alliance launched attacks against the Houthis, which gained control of Yemen's capital and threw out the internationally-backed government.

Earlier this month, pro-government forces in Yemen regained the whole province of Shabwa in the south from the Houthis. They have received support from Giants Brigades, backed by UAE, as well as airstrikes courtesy of Saudi, which also help them advance in the neighboring province of Marib.

Authorities describe the airport fire as a minor incident that occurred in an area that is under constructionm as per Associated Press.

The other explosion involving three petroleum transport tankers occurred near a large terminal facility of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the Musaffah industrial region. It is about 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) northeast of Saada, Yemen's Houthi stronghold.

The oil facility is also nearby from Al-Dhafra Air Base, a military installation that hosts the U.S. and French forces.

Emirati Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei has not yet commented on the explosion at ADNOC's facility. The official told the media that police will be releasing updates on the ongoing investigation of the incident.

A Cowardly Attack

The blast happened during the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the UAE. On Sunday, Moon met with Emirati Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wherein the two countries reportedly reached a preliminary agreement for the sale of mid-range South Korean surface-to-air missiles worth around $3.5 billion.

Meanwhile, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the attack by the Houthi rebels at Abu Dhabi International Airport, calling it a "cowardly terror attack", as per CNN.

"The kingdom also points out that this terror attack which the Houthi militia is behind reconfirms the danger that this terror group poses and its threat to the security, peace, and stability in the region and the world," stated by Saudi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

