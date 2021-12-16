German officials that are pro-vaccine have been receiving all sorts of threats from anti-vaxxers.

According to reports, six members of a Telegram group chat called Dresden Offline Networking were arrested after they reportedly planned to commit a murder plot against Saxony Gov. Michael Kretschmer.

Following their arrest, the German police released a statement confirming that all the suspects are anti-vaxxers.

"The members of the chat group, which have in common being anti-vaccination, against the state and the current policies to combat the pandemic, stated in the chat group and in non-virtual meetings plans to murder the governor of Saxony and other members of Saxony's state government," they said via CNN.

German officials receive boxes with raw meat

Aside from the death threats directed to Kretschmer, other German officials have also been targeted for other terrifying deeds. Some of them received packages containing raw meat and notes that claim the products inside are toxic.

The senders also claimed that more shipments with the same content will follow if Germany will impose vaccine mandates.

Olaf Scholz, who just started his work as a chancellor this week, suggested that the threats are not a cause for concern. After all, they are coming from a tiny minority of unhinged extremists.

Scholz also said that they will do everything in their power to counter the small group of people who have so much hate in their hearts. After all, the country's democracy is a combative one.

Olaf Scholz says vaccine mandates are mandatory

German officials and locals are divided when it comes to vaccine mandates. Scholz supports vaccine mandates, and he wants a law drafted to put the mandate in place starting February.

As of press writing, Germany already announced that vaccinations will be required for healthcare workers starting March 16.

Scholz also said that debates regarding vaccine mandates are welcome. However, discussions are not similar to the denial of reality, absurd conspiracy theories, and more.

Earlier this month, Scholz also announced plans to place unvaccinated residents on lockdown. The tightened restrictions mean that unvaccinated people will only be allowed to meet two other individuals who are living in different households.

Bars and nightclubs in areas where there are 350 active COVID-19 cases per 10,000 individuals will be shut down. The number of people attending large events like soccer matches and other gatherings will also be limited.

Karl Lauterbach supports vaccine mandates

Newly elected German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is also for vaccine mandates.

While speaking with Spiegel, Lauterbach said that vaccination is one of two things that can drive the country out of the crisis, and the second one is the booster shot.

Lauterbach also said that a general vaccination requirement for locals will be decided upon sometime in the spring.

However, Politico revealed that Germany is at risk of experiencing vaccine shortage in the first quarter of 2022 once everyone gets his or her booster shots.

Lauterbach assured the citizens that he's working to ensure that there will be enough for everyone. He also said that they are ramping up their efforts to promote a booster campaign amid the rising cases of Omicron in the country.

