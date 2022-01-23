Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has finally achieved one thing that has missing in his illustrious career in the National Basketball Association: hit a buzzer-beating shot to win a game.

On Friday night, the 33-year old point guard found enough space and sunk a 60-foot jump shot as the clock winds down to zero that won the game for the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets. The final score was 105-103, per CNN.

Warriors Bounce Back

Everyone expected the game to be a walk-in-the-park win for the Warriors, as the Rockets currently hold the worst record in Western Conference. But the second-best team in the West found themselves trailing by nine points within the last five minutes of the regulation.

It was because the Warriors superstars had been struggling. Curry was having one of the worst shooting performances in his 13-year career in the NBA. Klay Thompson was still struggling to get back in top condition after being sidelined for more than two and a half years due to a devastating injury.While forward Draymond Green has been battling problems in his back.

Curry only made 4 of his 13 three-point attempts and 6 of 21 overall, but he led the team in scoring with 22 points. Cameras even saw Curry kicking a chair in frustration during a timeout.

His final shot, though, was what mattered most.

"It's about time I made one, "That's my first one!" Curry exclaimed in relief.

That moment was probably a special one for the two-time Most Valuable Player as it was his first game-winning buzzer-beater since his high school days. Curry said in the post-game interview that the whole regulation was really a struggle for the Warriors but through their "grind-it-out mentality" and resilence, they were able to bounce back in the last portion of the game.

For Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, Friday's win against the Rockets was relieving after going through losing games in the last couple of weeks. He admits that the team was previously lacking in energy and force, which they were able to deliver in the recent game through perseverance, per NBC Sports.

"Recognizing that doing something about it, falling down early, playing terribly but sticking with it, and so that celebration was as much relief as anything but warranted because we've been in a tough stretch," Kerr said.

NBA's Best Three-Point Shooter

Steph Curry, who stands at 6'2, has been among the top athletes in the Basketball world in recent years. He won three championships, two MVP awards, many All-Star nominations, and the first NBA player ever to sign two $200 million-plus contracts.

In December, Curry moved past Ray Allen to seize the top spot on the all-time made 3-pointers list of the NBA. The one half of the "Splash Brothers" broke the record over the course of 789 games, which is fewer by 511 games than it took Allen (1,300) to reach the milestone, as per NBA news.

Curry, as of present writing, has already made 3,038 three-pointers in his career, a feat that no other NBA player in history had achieved. Now, for him, it's just a question of "how far you can push it."

