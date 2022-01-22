Boris Epshteyn, one of Donald Trump's strongest allies during his 2020 presidential campaign, has just been subpoenaed by the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Even though Epshteyn didn't attend the Capitol riot per se, he was accused of spreading unfounded election fraud lies with the help of Trump and his other supporters.

During a recent interview after the committee subpoenaed him, Epshteyn said that he's standing by his belief that whatever they did to try and certify that Trump won in select states wasn't illegal.

Boris Epshteyn says alternate electors different, not fraudulent

The former Trump adviser added they looked for alternate electors and not fraudulent electors, contrary to what the committee suggested.

"Yes, I was part of the process to make sure there were alternate electors for when, as we hoped, the challenges to the seated electors would be heard, and would be successful," he said via CNN.

Epshteyn also confirmed that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former lawyer, supervised their efforts. The latter was also subpoenaed by the committee last week.

The scheme reportedly involved helping pro-Trump supporters access the Capitol building, draft languages for fake electoral certificates, send these certificates to the federal government, and find replacements for electors who refused to go onboard with their plot.

Donald Trump ally copied the 1960 presidential election

Despite the lack of credibility for their efforts, Epshteyn still insisted that they did was legal because it is similar to what happened in 1960 between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

At the time, Nixon led the presidential election with over 141 votes. But following a recount, Kennedy was declared the winner of the 1960 election. However, this was simply because the recount showed different results.

In Trump's case, on the other hand, the ex-POTUS asked some of the states to recount their votes during the 2020 election. So far, no state has shown a different vote count. Some states even confirmed that Biden should've received higher votes than what was initially reported.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump's supporters submitted the fraudulent election certificates to Congress and the National Archives in at least five states, including Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, and New Mexico.

And just last week, the case was handed over to the federal prosecutors saying that documents show a conspiracy to overthrow the United States government.

Donald Trump continues to spread election fraud lies

After two years, Trump still believes that he should've won the 2020 election. And he also continues to spread election fraud lies.

Following Joe Biden's statement about the election possibly being fraudulent, Trump twisted the ex-POTUS's words by saying that Biden confirmed that there was indeed fraud two years ago.

"President Biden admitted yesterday, in his own very different way, that the 2020 election may very well have been a fraud, which I know it was," he said via The Independent.

But Biden really said that the increase and prospect of the 2022 midterm election are illegitimate are proportionate to Democrats' inability to get their voting rights reforms passed.

