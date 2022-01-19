Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn have just been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

All four individuals have close ties to Donald Trump, and they also contributed to the spreading of the ex-POTUS's lies about the 2020 election result.

"The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman for the panel, said in a statement via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump's allies had different contributions

More specifically, the committee is trying to get their hands on Giuliani's reported efforts to try and convince the state legislators to overturn the results of the election.

According to CNBC, Giuliani's law licence was suspended in New York and Washington D.C. due to his misleading statements about the election.

Ellis reportedly assisted Giuliani on top of preparing and circulating two memos urging then Vice President Mike Pence to reject or delay the counting of the electoral votes.

Powell, on the other hand, also promoted election fraud claims during his public appearances, as well as during litigations.

Epshteyn reportedly attended meetings at the Willard Hotel ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He also had a phone conversation with Trump on the morning of the insurrection where they talked about their options on how they can postpone the certification of the election results.

Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed

Other than the four Trump allies, the committee also subpoenaed the phone records of Eric Trump and Donny Trump, Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Earlier this week, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel confirmed the news during an interview. Gangel said that this is the first time that the committee issued a subpoena targeting Trump's children, which shows how aggressive the panel is in trying to get to the bottom of the Capitol riot.

Eric and Guilfoyle spoke at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, which took place just hours before Republicans flocked to the US Capitol.

During their speech, Eric and Guilfoyle both made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged even though they didn't have any proof.

Guilfoyle also revealed in text messages two days before the rally that she raised $3 million for the demonstration, according to Yahoo! News.

Donald Trump accused of inciting violence

Trump has not yet been interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has also been urging the panel not to include his communications in their investigation.

However, the committee is convinced that Trump incited violence and encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol to prevent the Senate from certifying that Joe Biden won in the 2020 election.

After all, the ex-president uttered controversial statements.

"We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," he said via NPR.

