Joe Biden is a bit too late sending an ambassador to Britain in denial of a free trade deal and pivoting to the EU while slamming the Northern Ireland Protocols (NIP) to show his sentiments to the UK.

In the fishing rights row between London and Paris, the US president sided with Emmanuel Macron due to the AUKUS row that was a slight to the French.

British politicians like Nigel Farage have called him feckless for all the harm done to the special relationship between the UK and the US, cites the Vox.

Biden late to send an ambassador to Britain

One user on Twitter posted that Biden 'sucks' due to apparent apathy to its ally. He announced that Washington had caused animosity as a former television executive and Democrat donor, Jane Hartley, was chosen to be the ambassador to Britain, reported the Express UK.

She was not exactly the initial choice for the position, and sources say that it was the New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, but he declined the offer.

During the Obama administration, Hartley was made ambassador to France after donating a total of £2million for his 2012 re-election campaign.

Biden broke tradition by not sending one immediately when he took office on January 20. This action showed no urgency to guarantee the diplomatic bonds between Washington and Downing Street.

Brett Bruen, a former US diplomat who was the White House director of global engagement under Obama, took a potshot at the US leader for not valuing the two nations' relationship by sending an ambassador in the UK immediately.

Read Also: Joe Biden Abandons Britain in the North Ireland Protocol, Threatens Similar Appeasement in Favor of the EU

Washington needs to get back lost credibility

Bruen spoke to the Telegraph and said that Biden is making a mistake by not having a seasoned diplomat to soothe the strained relationship.

Bruen mentioned that it is important to give back the credibility lost by the ill decisions made by the White House. It takes the right person to do it, making everything worse.

If Washington makes a big mistake, one error in London that will be heard worldwide will be disastrous. After Donald Trump, there have been changes, some not for the better under Biden.

He added that things have changed, and it's not Obama in the Oval Office anymore but his vice president, saying the current US administration has cost the reputation of the US by sending unprepared people will be an unmitigated disaster.

One user posted on social media that the appointment is too late added the US is allowing a march of Ukraine to war. Stressing that the UK is there, not America, why should they care.

NATO sees the buildup of Russian troops as a threat to Kyiv, with an alleged rollout of troops coming soon, noted CNN.

To date, it's the UK that has sent more weapons to Ukraine for its defense, while Berlin has not sent firearms either.

Politico said that Germany had ignored the US demands for sanctions which is a victory for Putin. Biden seems oblivious to his demands, demonstrating his ineffective in dealing with the UK and Russia.

Related Article: Joe Biden's Cameo in TikTok Video With Jonas Brothers Fell Flat; White House To Push COVID-19 Boosters But Messes Things Up Instead

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.