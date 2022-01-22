Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California and movie star, got involved in a serious car accident in Brentwood on Friday afternoon. According to initial reports, Schwarzenegger's vehicle ran a red light, causing the accident.

He was driving his Yukon SUV at the junction of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when he collided with a red Prius performing a U-turn, according to a report from the Los Angeles Police Department. His car slid up over the top of the Prius and kept rolling, eventually colliding with a Porsche Cayenne. His SUV's airbags were activated due to the force of the hit, CBS Local reported.

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash

They also stated that there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the event. So far, one injury has been documented, and the victim was sent to a local hospital via ambulance. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The car accident left one individual "badly injured," according to TMZ, about 8:30 pm EST. After colliding with a red Prius, Schwarzenegger's SUV apparently flipped over on top of another vehicle. It "appeared like a stunt in a movie," one eyewitness told the news outlet.

The wounded motorist was allegedly "bleeding badly from her head" when the incident occurred. The Prius driver was apparently attempting to perform a U-turn on Sunset Blvd when the collision occurred, as per The Sun.

At the time, Schwarzenegger was approximately a mile from his home. Jake Steinfeld, a 63-year-old American actor, fitness figure, entrepreneur, and producer, was also seen at the scene. It's unknown if Steinfeld was in the car with him at this time.

Schwarzenegger and Steinfeld are said to be good friends. During Schwarzenegger's administration, he was Chairman of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness. Schwarzenegger began his political career in 2003 when he won a recall election to oust Democratic Governor Gray Davis.

Currently, he is a Republican Party member. Schwarzenegger spoke at the 2004 Republican National Convention on how he became a Republican after watching Richard Nixon speak on television.

Actor previously spotted with leg brace after divorce made official

Per Daily Mail, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently stepped out in Los Angeles with a leg brace. The former governor donned a black jacket with an American flag patch on the left arm and a patch over his left chest bearing the California state symbol.

Over a white t-shirt, he donned the jacket. He wore blue slacks and a huge white walking book on his lower half, with a brown loafer on his left foot and a large white walking book on his right. It's unclear why he was wearing a brace, but he's been photographed wearing it on and off during the last few months.

As he entered his girlfriend Heather Milligan's Brentwood house, the Terminator star donned a facial covering. Schwarzenegger's brown hair was cropped short, and wisps of white hair emerged from behind his protective facial covering. His public appearance occurred only days after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver - a moment that had been a decade in the making.

Arnold and Maria were notoriously estranged for years when news broke that the writer had fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia 'Patty' Baena, on July 1, 2011. Due to his "lack of motivation"" and a complicated property settlement arrangement, the divorce stayed in limbo for a decade, with his empire containing a Brentwood house, an Idaho vacation home, and a number of investment properties.

