According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced. In July 2011, Shriver, 66, filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger, 74, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The property settlement between Shriver and Schwarzenegger has stopped the divorce from being finalized for years. The divorce was actually finalized earlier this month by a private judge, but it needed to be signed off by a sitting judge, Fox News reported.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce

Court records revealed that the private judge was appointed on November 10, and the divorce was signed off on Tuesday morning by the sitting judge.

After word arose in 1996 that the actor had surreptitiously fathered a child with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, the couple divorced. Schwarzenegger has kept in touch with his son, Joseph, whom he shares with Beana.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver are both parents. Patrick and Christopher, as well as Christina and Katherine, are the children of the former spouse. Despite the public incident in 2011, Schwarzenegger and Shriver have maintained their friendship and have shared other family holidays.

Shriver was photographed with the former couple's children in 2020, celebrating Schwarzenegger's 73rd birthday. In his memoir, Schwarzenegger discussed his affair and child. Shriver had waited until the actor's campaign for governor of California had concluded before confronting him about it.

The divorce was filed in the LA court system by a sitting judge on Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the divorce was approved by a private court in December 2021 and was filed in Superior Court. The split was mediated by a private judge, but it required to be entered into the legal system by a sitting judge.

Arnold and Maria were famously estranged for years after news broke that the writer had fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia 'Patty' Baena, on July 1, 2011.

Due to a lack of motivation and a complicated property settlement arrangement, the divorce was put on hold for a decade. According to The Blast, the couple had a reported net worth of over $400 million, which they had to split in half since they didn't have a prenuptial agreement.

Furthermore, the couple had a substantial amount of property, which can be tough to divide. In the end, the exes were able to split their fortune reasonably evenly, but the exact amount is still unknown. The former couple was trying to tie things up, and this is a good indicator they are coming close, according to sources.

Read Also: Pete Davidson's List of Ex-Girlfriends, Timeline of Blossoming Romance with Kim Kardashian

$400 million fortune division still confidential

According to Farzad Law, divorcing spouses must exchange a final declaration of disclosure before they may enter into a final agreement, such as a stipulated judgment, that distributes assets or addresses support difficulties. Prior to Arnold's recent filing, nothing had been done in his divorce case with Maria in over four years, with the latest being an address change for one of Arnold's lawyers.

Maria was represented by prominent divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, while Arnold was represented by Kristina Royce. Joseph was born on October 2, 1997, just days after Maria Shriver gave birth to Christopher, the couple's fourth child. But it wasn't until May 2011 that the housekeeper's child was proven to be his.

Joseph was not revealed to be the Terminator star's kid until he was seven or eight years old. Shriver was said to be distraught since she trusted the maid, who had worked in their LA house for many years and was a friend of Shriver's. And learning that the maid's son's father was actually her husband was heartbreaking.

In a 2017 interview with OBJECTified, when questioned about Maria's divorce and how he's had time to reflect, the former governor responded, "I don't need any time to reflect, because I know it was a tremendous, terrible screw up." Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger married in 1986 without a prenuptial agreement. Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, are their four children. Joseph, who is now 24, is close to his action star father, with the two frequently hitting the gym together and chronicling their workouts on Instagram.

Despite their breakup, the ex-couples have maintained a friendly relationship throughout the years and have both moved on romantically. While Maria was seeing Matthew Dowd, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been dating physical therapist Heather Milligan for nearly eight years, as per Daily Mail.

Related Article: Meghan King Confirms Devastating Split From Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens After 2 Months of Marriage

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.