Rep. Lauren Boebert recently claimed that the discriminatory remarks she made at a Jewish group touring the US Capitol were in response to the comments she received from Democrats two years ago.

According to reports, a group of Jews was at the US Capitol to meet with Rep. Tom Suozzi. They were waiting outside the elevator in their yarmulkes when Boebert stepped out and saw them.

Rep. Lauren Boebert targeted Jewish people

The Colorado rep reportedly looked at the group from head to toe asking if they were there for a reconnaissance. The term typically refers to military forces scouting an area in an attempt to gather information about enemy forces, according to the Huffington Post.

Those that heard her remarks couldn't believe what just happened. And one of them told reporters that Jewish people are very sensitive to anti-semitic remarks especially following the hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue last week.

Rep. Lauren Boebert claims her remarks were a joke

Boebert later explained that she didn't mean any harm with her comment. In fact, the rep said that there's no way for her to see the Jewish people's yarmulkes because she's too short.

"I saw a large group and made a joke. Sadly, when Democrats see the same they demonize my family for a year straight. I'm too short to see anyone's yarmulkes," she said via the Daily Beast.

Read Also: Rep. Lauren Boebert Accused of Weaponizing Anti-Muslim Bigotry, Targeting Fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar; House Democrats Demand Accountability

Rep. Tom Suozzi slams Lauren Boebert

However, Suozzi doesn't think that Boebert should have made the comments in the first place. After all, as members of Congress, they should be very careful with the words that come out of their mouths.

"Because when you're a member of Congress, you have an important role to play in society. You can't be cavalier in the comments you make especially if they could be perceived as being antisemitic, or discriminatory," Suozzi told BuzzFeed News.

Lauren Boebert discriminates Ilhan Omar

This isn't the first time that Boebert made headlines following her antisemitic and discriminatory comments. The Colorado rep previously attacked fellow Congress member, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who happens to be a Muslim.

Boebert alleged that Omar is a member of the jihad squad, and she also likened her to an Islamic terrorist.

Last month, Boebert was also accused of repeatedly weaponizing dangerous anti-Muslim bigotry toward Omar.

The latter previously claimed that Boebert made fun of her backpack when they crossed paths in the elevator of the US Capitol. Weeks later, Boebert phoned Omar to defend herself and not to apologize.

Omar decided to hang up the phone after realizing that Boebert wasn't ready to make a public apology. But what made things worse was the fact that her fellow Republicans sided with Boebert.

Democrats, on the other hand, have been urging Congress to do something about Boebert. They also want the Republican to be stripped of all her committee assignments.

Days later, there were also reports suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could remove Boebert from her post. But this hasn't happened as of press writing. Boebert continues to work in Congress.

Related Article: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Could Remove Rep. Lauren Boebert From Her Committees This Week Following Her Racist Remarks

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.