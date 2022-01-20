Vice President Kamala Harris, in a recent interview, was inarticulate that stressed how wholly incapable she was in her position. She was unable to do anything at the border and everything else assigned to her since. Her signature laugh has annoyed many unobjective attitudes in dealing with issues.

Harris Showed She Isn't up to the Job

After the Vice President had such a car-crash interview on NBC news, it proved to be a terrible option as Joe Biden's party's nominee.

Kamala Harris, 57, has been reprimanded by a conservative commentator who claims she is unsuitable for filling in for Joe Biden, 79, as Vice President, reported the Express UK.

After a recent interview on NBC News, Horace Cooper of Project 21 at the National Center for Public Policy Research spoke on the pro-Trump One America News Network to imply that Biden's chosen running mate proved she wasn't up to the job.

When asked if the Biden administration would consider changing its COVID-19 strategy, Stephanie Hamill of One America News displayed a videotape of Harris faltering. The answer to the question is a word 'salad' that was confusing and showed that she did not know anything.

Considering the resources at her disposal but still not giving a convincing answer made it clear that Vice President Kamala Harris is a headless chicken.

Cooper, who wrote a book about Donald Trump, said one of the Vice President's major functions is to serve as the President of the United States' chief supporter.

He added saying, "When you show up and you give an answer and it sounds like you're reading a hostage note you're definitely not on point," cited News Lanes.

Furthermore, if she were upbeat, a cheerleader, and considerably more positive than the circumstances would allow. This would be preferable, not how it was going about.

Critics Say VP Not Suitable

During the ill went interview, one of the problems where the vice president looked ill-informed incompetent on the issues. The effect of her lousy performance is on the idea that women should be able to compete as well as men in any situation. She is so awful that her poor performance jeopardizes equality.

The critic of Harris added that more voters would see how bad it is. Judge her as the worst vice-president to even enter the White House.

Based on the polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, the Vice President's reputation has plunged since she worked at the White House. Everything has gone downhill, and it looks bad for her, noted 9 Web.

In April 2021, the former Senator from California had a net approval rating of 23.5 percent. However, Harris' rating collapsed to a low of -11.4 percent earlier this month.

While in February 2021, former Donald Trump, 75, had a -19.6 percent approval rating in that period. While Trump's support remains negative, it has dropped to only -10.5 percent, remarked FiveThirtyEight. Cooper criticizes the choice of VP as the worst possible pick, and Harris cannot hack it.

It is damning and monumental that the President of the United States made a terrible decision by allowing identity politics to play a significant role in choosing the number two post in the country.

Vice President Harris is seen by Cooper as a sinking ship, making things worse and might soon be ignored as anything than dead weight.

