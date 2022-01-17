Joe Biden and the failure of his administration has made the possibility that Hilary Clinton is needed to pull out the party of a death spiral, noted a veteran journalist.

The spectacular dip in the polls will see the former first lady again seeking a seat in 2024, as deemed by Democratic party leaders.

Even in 2022, it gets crucial that a potential recapture of the Senate and Congress will be an imminent threat.

US President unstable as approval rating plummets

Freddy Gray of The Spectator says that the US president is not secure, and the White House has too many problems that are menacing its current occupant, reported the Express UK.

Gray added the COVID situation in the US is not at its worst, and he called US inflation the most critical in forty years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics remarked the US inflation rate climbed to 6.8 percent last December, the highest since 1982.

The administration's overpriced Build Back Better has hit a snag in the lower House. The approval rating of 33 percent is more disconcerting, which is the lowest dip compared to ex-president Trump in his first year of office, showing how mismanaged governance is biting at the Democrats.

Biden's inefficient performance

Legislation is against him with the vaccine mandate killed by the Supreme Court that was followed by discussions to pack more judges to push his failed agendas.

Trump took the time to poke at the current president, who is adept at giving ammunition for potshots, compared to Hillary Clinton, considering she's a sharper tool. The ex-president said the US Supreme Court decision is right to call these mandates unconstitutional.

Trump added that Biden promised to end the pandemic but has not, driving the economy to the edge, causing a massive dip. The supreme court not backing down is good.

In recent times, nothing looks suitable for the inefficient president who is at odds with his party, and US voters want to be gone, and the White House is even in disarray due to internal problems.

Gray called out the president for another fib about getting arrested for trying to see South African President Nelson Mandela. The account was even disputed by Andrew Young, the American diplomat to the UN at the time, according to the BBC in 2020, noted Ajansev.

Biden attacks the filibuster to seize control

Gray added that Biden is resorting to foul measures like removing the filibuster rule, which has blocked all efforts to ramrod the election process. The Democrats want to legalize stealing the election by seizing control from the states, cited Time.

Bottomline he cannot take it to lose, and stacking the vote again is preferred, so he'd win.

Georgia, which shifted to the Democrats in the last election for the first time since 1992, is an important state when America goes to the ballots in 2024.

Even if the Democrat won by 12,000 votes in the 2020 elections, many conservatives doubt it was a clean victory, based on Trump's claims.

However, the Commander-in-Chief is now expected to lead the Democrats to heavy losses in November during the mid-terms. Gray criticized his vice-president as well for making Biden "seem competent."

Joe Biden and his performance have opened an opportunity for Hillary Clinton to run against Donald Trump in 2024, but the Democrats are in panic for the November midterms.

