Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox's fiancé, created an engagement ring, which has a painful side to it. Colson Baker in real name, Machine Gun Kelly told Vogue magazine that the diamond and emerald ring's bands are really thorns. Machine Gun Kelly collaborated on the ring with Stephen Webster and discussed the concept in a recent interview.

Megan Fox's engagement ring is painful to remove

On January 11, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Meghan Fox. Later, on social media, the two confirmed their engagement. The musician recorded the proposal on his phone and claimed that the pair wanted to "control the story" by posting it on social media.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Fox, 35, met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." and began dating soon after. She previously revealed her initial connection with Machine Gun Kelly during a podcast interview in July 2020.

Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green before her involvement with Machine Gun Kelly. In November 2020, the 'Jennifer's Body' actress filed for divorce. The former couple is the parents of three children. After ten years of relationship with three children together, Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green of 'Beverly Hills 90210' announced it quits in May 2020, according to Fox News.

The couple announced their engagement last week; but now MGK, whose actual name is Colson Baker, is giving additional details about her ring's distinctive design. Baker previously posted a video of the engagement ring on Instagram. In the description, he revealed that he designed it with Stephen Webster to include an emerald, Fox's birthstone, as well as a diamond, his birthstone.

"Set a top two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two sides of the same soul, creating the mysterious heart that is our love," the stones say. The two were wearing matching chrome nails at the time of their engagement. Brittney Boyce, the duo's nail artist, provided a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of the pair's matching manicures and Fox's new jewelry.

Kelly and Webster haven't said how much the ring costs, but jewelers say it might be worth up to $500,000. Fox, whose credits include 'Transformers,' participated in Kelly's 'Bloody Valentine' music video, which was released in spring 2020. In June of that year, she and Kelly announced their relationship.

Kelly proposed under a banyan tree, where they'd "begged for magic" in the early days of their relationship, Fox said earlier this month. According to her, the proposal finished with the two drinking each other's blood, as per NBC7.

Machine Gun Kelly announces engagement to "control the narrative"

The stunning one-diamond and one-emerald ring was designed by the 31-year-old musician. He explained that the ring may split into two rings and that when it is joined together, it is kept in place by a magnet. Megan Fox's video announcing her engagement to rapper Machine Gun Kelly has been viewed by over 20 million times.

Machine Gun Kelly has stated that announcing his engagement to Megan Fox was a way for him to "manage the narrative" around their relationship. When asked if she had anticipated the outpouring of support on social media, Fox informed the publication that she was "unaware" of the uproar.

They met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, a film starring Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly ushered in the New Year by announcing plans for two new albums in 2022. Last summer, he teased the "guitar-heavy" 'Born With Horns,' the follow-up to 'Tickets To My Downfall,' NME reported.

