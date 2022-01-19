The administration of United States President Joe Biden is set to give away 400 million high-quality masks amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the White House, the non-surgical N95 mask will be distributed for free through community health centers and pharmacies starting next week. The supply of the masks comes from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The Biden administration's free-mask initiative is part of its efforts to make high-quality protective masks more accessible to the public to help fight the outbreak of COVID-19 in the US fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, as per NewsMax.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicated that an average of more than 750,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported every day last week.

In the past weeks, medical health experts and past Biden advisers had also lobbied the White House to distribute masks to the public, saying that many people have difficulty accessing affordable and genuine N95 masks.

Masks Are Important In The Fight Against COVID-19

In a speech, Biden acknowledged the burden of the public on wearing masks. Still, he said they are "a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of a highly transmittable Omicron variant."

So, please, please wear the mask," Biden said.

According to a White House official, per CNN, the Strategic National Stockpile holds more than 750 million N95 masks, with more than enough supply for healthcare practitioners and the general public to purchase.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the current administration's effort will be the biggest free mask distribution by the federal government to the general public, as per Politico.

In 2020, the administration of then-President Donald Trump discussed but then canceled plans to deliver masks to all Americans at their homes.

N95 Offer Best Protection

Earlier this month, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its public advisory on masks, recommending the use of types that offer the best protection against COVID-19 instead of masks made of cloth.

In a statement, the CDC advised the wearing of N95 and KN95 masks that are certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) for such "provide the highest level of protection from particles, including the virus that causes Covid-19" when properly and regularly worn.

However, the CDC also noted that wearing a mask is a "critical public health tool" to prevent transmission of COVID-19. "It is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask," it said.

The CDC also stressed the necessity of having a mask or respirator that is comfortable and well-fitted so that patients can wear it consistently.

The updated guidelines of the agency also advise the use of highly protective masks in higher-risk situations, including long travel via public transportation or airplane; when working in a crowded job environment; if one has a risk factor for severe illness, certain health condition and weakened immune system; and when one's vaccination is not updated.

Aside from distributing free masks, the Biden administration has also launched its website where people can sign up for free Covid-19 tests, allowing them to order a maximum of four tests to be delivered straight to their residence.

