The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its public advisory on masks, recommending the use of types that offer the best protection against COVID-19.

In a statement, the CDC advised the wearing of N95 and KN95 masks that are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) for such "provide the highest level of protection from particles, including the virus that causes Covid-19" when properly and regularly worn, as per NBC.

However, the CDC also noted that wearing a mask is a "critical public health tool" to prevent transmission of COVID-19. "It is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask," it said.

The agency also underscored the importance of having a comfortable and well-fitted mask or respirator so people can wear it consistently.

Updated guidelines also recommend the use of highly protective masks in higher-risk situations, including long travel via public transportation or airplane; when working in a crowded job environment; if one has a risk factor for severe illness, certain health condition and weakened immune system; and when one's vaccination is not updated, as per CNN.

The CDC also advised teachers, students, staff, and visitors to K-12 schools to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status or the transmission rates in the area. Though, masks are still not recommended for children under two years old.

Earlier, the CDC did not endorse the wearing of N95 to the general public for concerns of scarcity in hospitals due to a demand for higher-quality masks. Shortages, according to the CDC, are no longer a problem.

Biden Announces Free Masks For Everyone

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would produce high-quality masks that would be distributed as he acknowledged that many Americans face the challenge of purchasing the best quality masks.

Biden announced as the US government struggles to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the highly-transmissible but mild Omicron variant, as per New York Times.

The President also proclaimed the government's purchasing of 500 million COVID-19 tests in addition to the 500 million tests he previously announced. Furthermore, the website where US residents can process the delivery of their free test kits will be launched this coming week.

High-Quality Masks Not Accessible To All

Biden was prompted to initiate the distribution of masks because he understands that there are people who could not afford to buy masks and those who are already tired of wearing them. But he emphasized that mask-wearing is necessary at this point.

"I know we all wish could finally be done with wearing masks, I get it, but they are a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of the highly transmissible Omicron variant," Biden announced in the White House.

Last month, President Biden announced plans to deploy 1,000 military medical workers to assist overburdened hospitals amid the Omicron outbreak. According to a White House official, the current mobilizations are only part of the first round of deployments. Over the following weeks, health teams from the military will continue to be mobilized and deployed where they are needed to address COVID-19 cases.

