Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted for sex trafficking charges and for her involvement in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking, may have had a secret relationship with Prince Andrew, a Buckingham Palace royal protection officer claims.

An ITV documentary could potentially reveal the details into the close relationships between the royal family member, Maxwell, and Epstein. The show claims that the convicted sex trafficker traveled in and out of Buckingham Palace at will.

Secret Relationship

In a series of interviews with various members of their social circle, employees, and victims of Epstein and Maxwell, presenter Ranvir Singh will unravel the story of the billionaire heiress and her trial for child sex crimes. A former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer, Paul Page, will speak for the first time in front of television cameras.

The former official will share his suspicions that Maxwell may have had a closer, secret relationship with Prince Andrew more than what was previously known or reported. He told the documentary that the way Maxwell was entering and exiting the palace at will gave him and others the idea that she may have had an intimate relationship with the prince, Independent reported.

While previously being branded as friends, this is the first time that Maxwell and Prince Andrew are being labeled to have had a romantic relationship. The shamed socialite allegedly visited Buckingham Palace up to four times a day.

In 2009, Page was jailed for fraud and he previously claimed that Prince Andrew's female friends, including Maxwell, rarely signed in. On the other hand, in the royal family member's infamous car crash 2019 Newsnight interview, he explained that he met disgraced financier Epstein through his then-girlfriend Maxwell.

The prince said that he was acquainted with Maxwell since she was at university in the United Kingdom. Prince Andrew added that there were questions that Maxwell had to answer, but he argued that those were her problems, not his, The Sun reported.

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell

The claim comes as Maxwell will no longer fight to protect the identity of eight "John Does" who allegedly had sex with young women that she and her deceased partner, Epstein, procured for them. One of her lawyers wrote in a letter to Judge Loretta Preska this week that she would no longer object to the identities of these individuals in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against her by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The letter, which was sent on Jan. 12 and signed by Laura Menninger, said that after careful review of the detailed objections submitted by "Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151," counsel for Maxwell said she no longer wished to further address those objections. The lawyer wrote the letter on the same day that a Manhattan federal judge refused to dismiss Giuffre's case against Prince Andrew, the New York Post reported.

The rumors come as Prince Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit from Giuffre, who was one of Epstein's victims. She claims that she had sex with the royal family member when she was only 17 years old. Despite denying the accusations, Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages last week by the Queen.



