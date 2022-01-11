Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan once again reiterated that he doesn't have any key information about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that could help the House select committee with their ongoing investigation.

Jordan, a known Trump ally, doesn't also think that the House select committee must investigate the events that took place before, during, and after the siege. The Republican believes that the committee and the Democrats engage in a so-called partisan witch hunt.

"The American people are tired of Democrats' nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts. This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms," he said via the Huffington Post.

Rep. Bennie Thompson wants Jim Jordan to speak out

Last month, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson sent Jordan a letter requesting his cooperation in the investigation. Since Trump and Jordan spoke at least once on the day of the insurrection, Thompson believes that the two may have discussed something pertaining to the Capitol riot.

However, Jordan said that he didn't have any relevant information and refused to follow through with Thompson's request.

The committee also wants to gather information from Jordan's meeting with Trump and his administration in November, December 2020, and January 2021 about their plans to overturn the election result.

Jim Jordan previously vowed to cooperate in the investigation

A spokesperson for the committee revealed that Jordan previously said he would cooperate with the investigation. But they think that he had a change of heart because Trump and his allies persuaded Jordan to speak out, according to Business Insider.

Meanwhile, several other individuals have already been called to share their accounts before, during, and after the Capitol riot. Over 700 people have also been arrested in connection to the siege. At least 165 pleaded guilty, and around 145 of them have already been charged. Some of the charges include misdemeanors and felonies.

However, these numbers are still a far cry from the number of people that the committee still needs to investigate. After all, it is estimated that between 2,000 and 2,500 people entered the US Capitol last year, according to NPR.

Donald Trump's allies subpoenaed to testify

As of late, it's unclear whether or not the committee could force Jordan to detail the conversation that he had with Trump during the Capitol riot. After all, some former Trump supporters were already forced to open up and expose Trump's involvement.

Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, previously submitted copies of his documents and communication pertaining to the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump's former chief executive officer, Steve Bannon, was also subpoenaed by the committee alongside former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Don Scavino and former Defense Department official Kash Patel, according to Franche 24.

It is also unclear if the ex-POTUS will be subpoenaed to discuss the riot. After all, Trump has been trying to stop the committee from gaining access to his private documents. He also wants executive privilege to be exercised.

