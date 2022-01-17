According to his legal counsel, Prince Harry is filing a legal appeal to a UK government decision that forbids him from privately paying for police security for himself and his family while staying in the UK.

Because of a leak in a British tabloid newspaper, Harry's legal team claimed they started the legal battle in September of last year but chose to make the information public now in order to set the facts right.

Prince Harry will foot the bill for police protection

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wants to bring his son Archie and infant daughter Lilibet to visit, but his legal representative stated Saturday that he and his family were unable to return to their home due to the danger.

The charge stems from an event that occurred in London in the summer of 2021 when the prince's security was breached as he departed a charity event. When Harry visits the UK, his privately financed US security force will not be able to match the necessary police protection. The Duke "initially offered to pay personally for UK police security for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham," but the offer was turned down.

At the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Harry met with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William to discuss terms for the Sussexes' departure from royal duties, just days after the couple announced their decision to step down as "senior" royals, according to CNN.

Royal chief blasts Prince Harry's claim that his family is unsafe in the UK

A former royal protection chief has disputed Prince Harry's claim that his return to the UK is "unsafe." Officials in the government opposed his requests, fearing that it would allow any affluent people to hire The Met's crack unit as a private police force. Because he is sixth in line to the throne, Prince Harry considers himself a security risk for his life, as well as a target for terrorist threats due to his two tours of war in Afghanistan.

Harry is "creating circumstances that don't exist," according to the former chief of Scotland Yard's royal protection section. Last night, it was also revealed that the Queen will not back Harry's request for Met Police security. The Met Police, Harry has been warned, are not "weapons for hire" and cannot be exploited as a private force for the wealthy. The family may now be forced to skip the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities this summer due to the security dispute.

Many people have reacted negatively to it, with one biographer who spent a year with Prince Harry calling his choice to sue the government "beyond awful." As it was reported that the Duke is preparing for a legal fight after being stripped of his bodyguards, Angela Levin claimed she feels his behavior has become "extremely problematic" and that he is "hurting" his grandmother, as per The Sun.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood down as senior working royals and relocated to the United States two years ago, they lost publicly sponsored police protection in the United Kingdom. Lilibet Diana, the couple's daughter, was born in June and has yet to meet her great grandmother, the queen, and other royal family members. As a result, Harry requested a court review in September to question the security processes' decision-making, according to his counsel. Harry made the decision to make the information public due to a leak in the British tabloid media.

In an email, a government official stated that the United Kingdom's protective security system is "rigorous and proportional" and that it has always been a policy not to share comprehensive details about such arrangements. The representative further stated that commenting on the specifics of any legal actions would be inappropriate, NBC News reported.

