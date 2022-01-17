The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is meant to help low-income families augment their food budgets so that they can afford to buy healthful food and prevent food insecurity.

As of January 12, 2022, 37 states had joined up for the Emergency Allotment (EA) program, making their inhabitants eligible for additional SNAP payments. The USDA has authorized a rise in food stamp payments for residents in those 37 states this month.

Extra SNAP benefits could give up to $1,504

The EA benefits will not be available to all recipients; instead, they will be used to supplement the entitlement of households who would otherwise be ineligible for the entire amount. The EA benefits will bring your total monthly benefits to the maximum for January 2022 if you were not previously getting the maximum entitlement for your dwelling size, AS USA via MSN reported.

In just a few days, Americans in need will get a significant increase in supplementary food stamp payments worth up to $1,504. After the state Department of Social Services announced that it will distribute emergency money to eligible families this month, food stamp holders in Virginia will be able to get more benefits.

Benefits will be automatically added to beneficiaries' Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Sunday, January 16, according to the agency. SNAP helps over 41.5 million people put food on their tables by giving assistance to low-income individuals and families that qualify.

It comes as people in six states are being handed more food coupons worth up to $157. Food stamps will be distributed to eligible residents in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, and Washington.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check in 2022: Americans in These States May Receive New Payments This Month and in February

When can you receive SNAP benefits this year?

SNAP helps over 41.5 million people put food on their tables by giving assistance to low-income individuals and families that qualify. Depending on your status, benefits are paid on a specified day each month. SNAP must be applied for in the state where you reside. Because each state has its own application form and process, each state has its own deadline for depositing SNAP payments into eligible accounts. The Department of Agriculture's SNAP Retail Locator Tool will help you identify approved establishments that take food stamps.

States that administer SNAP programs may frequently request pay stubs or income statements to ensure that you are still in need of assistance. If you don't recertify your food stamps in a timely manner but are still eligible, your benefits may be terminated.

If you are deemed to be eligible, you will be given notification of how long you will be receiving SNAP benefits. This time is referred to as your certification period. You will get another notification before your certification term ends, informing you that you must recertify in order to continue receiving benefits. Information on how to recertify will be provided by your local SNAP office, as per Marca.

New York starts handing out SNAP benefits

Residents in New York City who are eligible for food assistance began receiving more funds in their accounts on Saturday. Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that the state will receive an additional $230 million in federal funds for SNAP participants.

This month, everyone who is registered in SNAP will get the full benefit amount. For a family of four, this comes to $835. Families that currently get the maximum amount of assistance will receive a $95 stipend. Payments for SNAP beneficiaries living outside of the city started on Wednesday, according to CBS New York.

Related Article: New Surprise, Automatic $5,200 Stimulus Checks Are Being Sent Today! Who's Eligible for the Payment?

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.