Last month, the Navajo council voted to give out stimulus checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 to each child, totaling $5,200 for a family with two adults and two children.

On December 29, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed the law, which would deliver over 345,000 hardship payouts to tribal members. The money comes from the $557 million Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds (NNFRF). Furthermore, a state on the West Coast will deliver stimulus payments worth between $600 and $1,100 tomorrow. On January 11, 2022, Californians may expect to receive the final round of stimulus payments.

Who's eligible for new stimulus checks?

In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were mailed out as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and should arrive throughout January. During this year's tax season, millions of Americans may get government stimulus money.

You could be eligible for one of two reasons: your family has a baby in 2021, or you live overseas. This would apply to the American Rescue Act, the most recent economic stimulus package, which comprises of $1,400 stimulus cheques, according to The Sun.

If you were expecting a stimulus check at the start of the year, the news is positive since it will help to alleviate some of the economic condition and January's downward trend. Although it appears budgetarily unlikely, there is still hope that a bill will be passed that will provide all Americans with a $1,400 stimulus check.

This time around, it does not appear that the fourth national stimulus check will take place. For the time being, it has been revealed that one of the prerequisites for receiving this help will be to have had a kid in 2021.

It was also stated that if you were not paid the whole $1,400 and were eligible in 2021, you might apply in 2022 for the remaining $1,400. All states will be given a budget for this purpose, but it will be up to the local governments to decide how it will be delivered to the public, as per Marca.

How much were the first, second and third stimulus checks?

A provision of the CAREs Act provided for a wave of stimulus payments, with qualified tax-paying adults getting up to $1,200 and dependents under the age of 16 receiving $500 each (a maximum of three dependents could be claimed for).

The second wave of money, a $900 billion package included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, was signed by Trump on December 27, 2020. It offered a one-time payment of up to $600, with an extra $600 available for children under the age of 16.

Those earning less than $75,000 in the 2019 tax year received the full stimulus payment while those earning more received a smaller amount over time, up to a $87,000 maximum phase-out limit. The initial payments were made by direct deposit and paper checks between December 29, 2020, and January 15, 2021, with some subsequent payments made via EIP 2 Cards.

President Joe Biden took office less than a week after the second round of stimulus payments were finished, and he promptly revealed his American Rescue Plan, which recommended a third wave of payments to Americans, including some who may have missed out on the previous two rounds.

Individual taxpayers might earn up to $1,400 in the third installment while married couples filing jointly could receive up to $2,800. Additionally, families with dependents were entitled for an additional payment of $1,400 per dependant, regardless of age - there was no limit on the number of dependents that could be claimed this time, as per AS USA via MSN.

