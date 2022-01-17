In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Democratic Party slammed the concept that parents should have a role in what their children are taught in public schools, arguing that public education provides pupils the knowledge that society requires.

Michigan Democrats criticize parents

A Saturday post on the Michigan Democrats' official Facebook page chastised parents who want to have a say in what their children are taught in public schools. After a barrage of criticism, the post was taken down on Monday morning.

James Craig, a Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Detroit police chief, released a statement calling parents "true stakeholders" in their children's education and denouncing the Michigan Democrats' post as "disgraceful," implying that their goal is indoctrination rather than education.

The death knell for former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's 2021 gubernatorial race against Republican Glenn Youngkin, who was inaugurated Saturday, was similar messaging on public education. In a debate, McAuliffe remarked that parents should not be instructing public schools what to teach their children, a soundbite that became synonymous with his campaign, as per Fox News.

Read Also: Receiving Stimulus Checks Without Doing Anything? It's Possible with These Surprise Payments!

Democrats apologize to parents

The Michigan Democratic Party has taken down a Facebook post from the weekend that questioned parents' role in selecting what is taught in public schools, conservative and school-choice advocacy organizations slammed the decision.

The Democratic Party's message, which looked to be a screenshot, stated that the goal of public education is to educate pupils what society requires. Parents who desire more control over their children's education might send them to a hand-selected private school at their own expense.

According to the article, "the client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community." The party stated it had removed the post from its Facebook page in a Monday social media statement. The Facebook post had been shared 2,500 times before it was taken down.

Republicans criticized the message over the weekend, pointing out that deciding and guiding a child's education and instruction is a natural fundamental right of parents and legal guardians, according to Michigan's amended school code.

Months of tense Michigan school board meetings about pandemic school cancellations, student mask laws, and the potential of teaching critical racial theory led to the Saturday Facebook post. The tweet was apparently timed to coincide with a campaign for a tax-incentivized scholarship scheme for private schools. The Detroit News reported.

According to Beth DeShone, executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Democratic lawmakers should publicly chastise and denounce the Facebook post.

Lower-income families are unable to send their children to private schools due to financial constraints. Tori Sachs, the Executive Director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, was similarly offended by the Facebook post. Sachs also mentioned a Michigan law stated in Section 380.10., as per The Center Square.

Related Article: Michigan High School Shooting: Suspect and His Parents Detained in Same Facility; Teacher Suspended for Insensitive Comments to Students

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.