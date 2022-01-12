Senator Bernie Sanders thinks that Democratic leaders should be allowed to vote on individual components of Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

During a recent interview, the senator also said that Democrats seemingly need a major course correction to make individual votes on specific components of the Build Back Better spending package.

"All these issues, they are just not Bernie Sanders standing up and saying this would be a great thing. They are issues that are enormously popular, and on every one of them, the Republicans are in opposition. But a lot of people don't know that because the Republicans haven't been forced to vote on them," Sanders said via The Hill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wants individual votes on certain provisions

More specifically, Sanders wants to bring certain provisions like expanded Medicare, universal pre-K, and other housing and climate issues to the floor. After all, the majority of Senate Democrats are reportedly willing to fight for good policy.

Sanders also thinks that voting on the components of the spending package individually would pressure Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema to make a stand finally. The two senators are refusing to support Biden's Build Back Better bill.

The senator also wants bills to include working-class families because this is the only way to get on board with Biden's agenda.

For instance, Sanders thinks it's just right to extend the child tax credit, cut prescription drug prices, and raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15.

Sanders added that it's also important for Democrats to show the working class that they are fighting for them while highlighting Republican opposition to hugely popular policies, according to MSNBC.

Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Sen. Joe Manchin to support BBB

Throughout the past couple of weeks, Sanders has also been urging Manchin to explain his decision not to support the Build Back Better bill to the people of West Virginia.

Last month, Sanders said that it's important for Manchin to be able to explain to his supporters why he can't take on the drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Manchin also needs to explain why he doesn't want to extend Medicare coverage to cover the dental hearing and eyeglasses even though West Virginia is, reportedly, one of the poorest countries in the United States, according to Business Insider.

According to Sanders, Manchin voted in favor of other budget increases, specifically to increase military spending and the infrastructure bill, making him seem out of touch with his constituents.

Manchin previously said that he couldn't support the Build Back Better bill because he couldn't explain it to the people of West Virginia. But Sanders argued that most people from the state would most likely support Biden's agenda.

According to WBOY, Sanders previously offered to pay for a poll service where West Virginians can cast their vote regarding the Build Back Better bill. After all, the benefits of the bill far outweigh its possible downsides.

