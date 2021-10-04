Rep. Pramila Jayapal doesn't think that Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed $1.5 trillion budget for Democrats' reconciliation bill will be approved.

While speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," the House Progressive Caucus weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between Joe Biden and the Democrats regarding the budget they would appropriate for the Build Back Better bill for the next ten years.

Joe Manchin fights for his $1.5 trillion Build Back Better budget

Biden initially proposed a $6 trillion budget, but he eventually agreed with Democrats who are lobbying for a $3.5 million funding.

However, their proposal is at risk of not being approved unless Manchin gets on board with the figures. The senator only wants to allot $1.5 trillion for the Build Back Better initiative because he believes that any number above that is already excessive.

According to reports, Democrats want to use the reconciliation process to pass the bill eventually, and the Democratic caucus can pass it through the Senate. But for the bill to be approved, they need the votes of 50 senators plus Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be breaking the tie.

However, the only way for the reconciliation process to take effect is if Manchin will get on board with the other Democrats and approve the desired $3.5 trillion budget.

Read Also: Joe Manchin Opposes Biden's Election Reform Bill, Claiming Partisan Voting Legislation Will Further Destroy Democracy

Jayapal doesn't think Manchin's request will be approved

Biden encouraged Democrats to meet in the middle and accept a $2 trillion budget for Build Back Better on Friday. However, Manchin has been firm with his $1.5 trillion proposed budget.

But Jayapal is confident that Manchin won't get his way this time around because the budget he wants to appropriate for the initiative is too small.

"Well, that's not going to happen because that's too small to get our priorities in. So, it's going to be somewhere between 1.5 and 3.5. And I think the White House is working on that right now, because remember, what we want to deliver is child care, paid leave, climate change, housing," Jayapal said via the Huffington Post.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also weighed in by saying that the $2 trillion budget won't be enough; that's why he's voting for the $3.5 trillion budget to combat the country's ongoing climate crisis and transform the energy system.

Last week, Manchin released a statement regarding his cap on the budget for Biden's Build Back Better bill. He also said that he already informed Biden regarding his figures, and the president told him that he needed more, according to CNN.

The Build Back Better initiative is expected to fund everything from free community college to Medicare, according to CBS News.

Joe Manchin wants the budget for Child Tax Credit to be lowered

This isn't the first time that Manchin has caused some friction with his fellow Democrats.

Last month, he also refused to get on board with the budget for the Child Tax Credit bill. He said that the $3.5 trillion price tag should be decreased to at least half for him to sign.

As of press writing, the Child Tax Credit has been increased from $2,000 to $3,600. However, this is only for a limited time.

Manchin said that those receiving the benefits should be required to work so that they will also be able to pay their dues.

Related Article: Child Tax Credit: Joe Manchin Urges Americans to Work to Get Biden's $3,600 Stimulus Payments

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.