Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot just announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 but stressed that she's only feeling minor symptoms because she's fully vaccinated and boosted.

"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation. This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it's the only way to beat this pandemic," she said via the Huffington Post.

COVID-19 cases in Chicago decreases but still alarming

According to NBC Chicago, the state has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. An average of 4,793 new cases are also reported daily. Hospitalizations have also been averaging 187 per day, which shows an increase of 37 percent in the last week.

Even though the number of daily cases is much lower now compared to last week, Dr. Allison Arwady from the Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner said that there's still an omicron surge in the state, as well as other parts of America.

Gov. JB Pritzker also sent Lightfoot his well-wishes. He also urged residents to follow in the mayor's footsteps by getting vaccinated and boosted.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot reaches an agreement with Chicago Teachers Union

According to reports, Lightfoot is isolating and working from home, which aligns with what the Chicago Teachers Union has been fighting for in the past couple of weeks.

Lightfoot refused to side with the members of the teacher's union that wanted classes to take place virtually until omicron cases subside or until new mandates and measures were put in place.

Reports confirmed that the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Chicago resulted in severe staffing shortages in schools. Some students and their family members are also sick due to the virus and because of the cold weather.

However, Chicago Public Schools initially opposed the demands of the Chicago Teachers Union by arguing that remote learning has not been beneficial for both students and teachers. The lack of interaction among students has also resulted in an increase in mental health issues.

But the Chicago Teachers Union stood firm with their demands and said that the health and safety of the students and staff should be of utmost importance.

Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union eventually reached an agreement to include the return of in-person classes in most schools starting Wednesday.

In her statement, the mayor said that the kids should be at the forefront of every decision that they would make in the state.

Lori Lightfoot threatened teachers that refused to go to school

Prior to this, Lightfoot sided with the Chicago Public Schools and threatened employees that refused to go back to work that they wouldn't receive their salaries.

The teachers union tried to haggle by asking the schools to provide students and teachers with KN95 masks and increase COVID-19 testing, but these measures have not been approved.

As of press writing, students have the option to get tested or not, but the union wants testing to be mandatory, according to Daily Mail.

