A recently filed lawsuit alleged that Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce duped followers into acquiring EMAX tokens, which have now lost 98 percent of their value.

On behalf of all investors who acquired EthereumMax tokens between May 14 and June 27, 2021, a class-action lawsuit was filed. According to the data analytics firm Morning Consult, the campaign reached about 1 in 5 US consumers and 3 in 10 crypto owners.

Kim Krdashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce sued for Cryptocurrency scam

According to the complaint, former NBA star Paul Pierce marketed EMAX on Twitter on May 26. On the same day, the coin was revealed as the sole Cryptocurrency accepted for online ticket purchases for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match.

EMAX had dropped to a record low of $0.000000017 per unit by mid-July. The complaint argues that the defendants sold EMAX Tokens to investors in order for them to profit from selling their portion of the float. Kardashian, Pierce, and Mayweather's representatives did not respond to requests for comment, as per Business Insider.

According to a spokesman for EthereumMax, the charges are part of a deceptive narrative about the firm, and the people who worked on the project last year are not the same people who are currently active, told by MarketWatch.

Kim praised EthereumMax when he tweeted the post, the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) chairman, Charles Randell, warned that the company was a speculative digital token developed a month ago by unknown developers.This is not Kim's first lawsuit; in May 2021, she was sued by seven of her employees for unpaid wages; on the other hand, she blamed the vendor.

At the time, Kim's representative stated that the actress is not responsible for how the vendors run their business or the agreements they have made with their employees. Kim is presently dating Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, so it's not all terrible news for her.

Julia Fox expresses admiration for the Kardashians

The pair even made a trip to the Bahamas to enjoy a tropical holiday together. Meanwhile, Kim's ex-boyfriend Kanye West appears to have moved on with actress Julia Fox, as the two have been photographed out and about together.

Kanye West, 44, has been accused of dating Julia, 31, in order to "upset Kim" because he is "hungry for attention," as per The Sun.

Julia Fox recently revealed her rapid affair with rapper Kanye West by sharing a slew of sensual personal photos from their extravagant second date. The actor shared a few steamy photographs with People magazine, according to the publication. Fox has already expressed her admiration for the Kardashian-Jenner family, saying that she is a die-hard admirer.

On her podcast, Fox recently stated that she is a big fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She remarked that she will miss Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which she has been following since it initially aired in 2007. Fox even expressed her desire for them to become her family.

Last year, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced their separation and filed for divorce. Kim Kardashian has asked the court to speed up the divorce proceedings. Kanye West has decided to move on with his life after making repeated public requests for Kim to return. Kardashian, too, appears to have moved on from her relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, Republic World reported.

