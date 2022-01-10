Jason Alexander, Britney Spears' ex-husband, pled guilty last Tuesday to stalking an unnamed woman. According to District Attorney General Kim Helper, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation for breaching an order of protection and aggravated stalking after being detained in Tennessee on Dec. 30.

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested

According to the story, the plea agreement also requires Alexander to submit to random drug tests and a mental health assessment. He is also forbidden from making contact with the unidentified female victim. Alexander, who was married to Spears for only 55 hours in 2004, has had multiple legal issues in the last year.

He was previously arrested in August 2021 at a Nashville airport after allegedly attempting to circumvent the security queue and entering an off-limits section. He was also charged with a misdemeanor at the time and released on bail of $2,500.

Alexander was previously arrested in Nashville in January 2021 on three misdemeanor charges: driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual trade of a controlled narcotic. The Louisiana native is most known for his brief marriage to Spears, who is 40 years old.

Due to pressure from the pop star's family, the marriage was eventually annulled. Spears married backup dancer Kevin Federline later that year, and they have two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. In 2007, they divorced, as per Page Six.

Alexander violates restriction order

Despite the fact that the nature of their relationship is unknown, Alexander will be forbidden from having any contact with his female victim. Alexander and Spears began dating in 2004 after meeting as children. After exchanging vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after a long night of partying, the couple was famously wedded for less than three days.

After the court heard that the 'Toxic' singer "lacked knowledge of her acts," their short-lived union was canceled a few days later. Spears married musician Kevin Federline later that year, with whom she had two boys. Spears is currently engaged to actor and model Sam Asghari after the pair separated in 2007, according to Independent.

In January 2004, Alexander made news when he married Lucky in the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, a marriage that was dissolved less than three days later. In an interview with ABC News in February 2012, Alexander said that it was the Grammy-idea winner's to marry in Sin City. Last July, Alexander revealed on the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story that Spears' staff had convinced him to dissolve the marriage.

He revealed that the phone number he had for Spears had changed a month later, and he had no method of contacting her. From 2004 to 2007, Spears was married to Kevin Federline, with whom she had two teenage kids, Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15, Daily Mail reported.

