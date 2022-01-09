House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence in his party's chances of regaining control of Congress, despite the fact that the midterm elections are less than a year away.

During Biden's first year in Congress, Democrats enjoyed a slender majority, with the Senate split 50-50 and the House divided 221 to 212. Only 12 Republicans are retiring or competing for a different post at the end of this year, compared to 25 Democrats.

Surge in Democratic retirements in 2022

However, a variety of circumstances, like President Joe Biden's low poll numbers, rising prices, and the departure of more than two dozen members of the caucus, make keeping that advantage a difficult task. The California Republican also detailed the minority party's legislative agenda for the 2022 legislative session, as well as a sneak peek at his expansive plan to examine the Biden administration during the president's first two years in office.

McCarthy predicted that the struggle for federal voting laws will be a major issue in the coming weeks. He said that Democrats were seeking to pass Senate H.R. In the face of an assault of GOP-controlled states implementing voting restrictions in the name of election security, Congress approved H.R. 1, or the For The People Act, to federalize voter safeguards, as reported by Daily Mail.

McCarthy said that "one-party control" had resulted in COVID-19 spikes, school closures, and a damaged economy. He also slammed the Biden administration for its lack of accountability, claiming that in 2022, House Republicans would be able to "get America back on track" by holding the government and Democrats "accountable."

In the 2022 midterm elections, the chairmen of the two Republican congressional reelection committees seem quite certain that Republicans will reclaim majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. McCarthy is also "confident" that Republicans will reclaim the House majority, telling anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that there are several areas where Democrats must be held accountable.

Read Also: States Seek To Exert Authority Over Broader Battle Against Joe Biden's Vaccine Mandate After Pentagon Wins First Fight To Vaccinate National Guard

McCarthy believes GOP will win back House majority

Democrats are aiming to keep their razor-thin majority in both chambers in this year's midterm elections, but they're up against historical odds and a hostile political atmosphere exacerbated by Vice President Joe Biden's dwindling poll numbers. Republicans in the House outperformed predictions in 2020, cutting the Democrats' majority in half. While Republicans lost control of the White House and the Senate, they did flip a dozen House seats and only need a net gain of five members in November to restore the majority they had for eight years before losing it to a blue wave in the 2018 midterm elections, according to Fox News.

House Democrats are facing an increasing number of retirements as they prepare for what is likely to be a difficult midterm election year. Since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he couldn't back the party's social spending and climate package, a flurry of retirement announcements has capped off what has already been a depressing conclusion to Democrats first year in control in Washington.

More members are expected to announce their retirements in the coming days and weeks as they spend the holidays with their families and decide they don't want to return to the House. Retirements may have a cumulative impact on morale at the end of a year in which Congress has become an increasingly more poisonous atmosphere in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Democrats have battled to accomplish President Biden's agenda with a razor-thin majority, The Hill reported.

Related Article: Michelle Obama Ranks Second as Democrats' Favorite 2024 Presidential Bet Despite Ex-FLOTUS Saying She'll Never Run For Office

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.