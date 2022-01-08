Donald Trump just confirmed the release date of his app, Truth Social. According to reports, the new social media app will be available starting Feb. 21. Truth Social, which is an alternative to Twitter, is now up for pre-order, but it will go live for the first time alongside the US Presidents' Day holiday.

Unlike Twitter, which refers to posts like tweets, Truth Social refers to posts and trending topics as "truth."

Twitter, Facebook banned Donald Trump

The ex-POTUS came up with the idea of launching his own app after the creators of Twitter banned him from the platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. At the time, Trump was accused of using Twitter to incite violence and encourage further division among Americans.

Initially, Trump was just suspended from Twitter and other platforms like Facebook. Two days later, he became permanently banned on Twitter. In fact, his supporters who have reposted his tweets and statements were also suspended from Twitter, according to the BBC.

Trump even filed a lawsuit against Twitter to try and have his account reinstated, but he failed.

Donald Trump's TMTG will release three ventures

Truth Social is created by the Trump Media & Technology Group, and it will be available on Apple Store.

According to Reuters, Truth Social is the first of three stages in TMTG's development. Following the app's release, the company will gear up to introduce a video-on-demand service called TMTG+, including all kinds of programs. The company also plans to launch a podcast in the coming months.

However, the timing of Trump's announcement is being questioned by his critics. After all, the first anniversary of the Capitol riot just wrapped on Thursday. The ex-POTUS was supposed to make a virtual appearance to commemorate the sad event, but he decided to cancel his speech at the last minute.

Instead, Trump used the occasion to lash out at Joe Biden after the latter accused him of spreading lies about the election and causing the insurrection.

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden during Capitol riot anniversary

The ex-POTUS fired back at Biden by saying that he's using the anniversary of the Capitol riot to distract Americans from the things that he and his administration failed to deliver.

"Our Country no longer has borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States and so much more," Trump said via Fox News.

Prior to the Capitol riot anniversary, Trump said that he would address his supporters about the siege during a rally scheduled for Jan. 15. He also said that his rally would have a much bigger audience so he could share his thoughts with more people.

Some Trump supporters commemorated the Capitol riot differently. And one group was forced to cancel their plans following a backlash after it was revealed that they would celebrate the attackers and not those who died.

